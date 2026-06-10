Devin Williams Is Wasting His Chance to Stick With Mets Long Term

The Mets made some intriguing decisions throughout the offseason, including signing Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million contract. The former right-handed Yankees hurler was brought in as a potential closing option due to Edwin Díaz hitting free agency, and the hope was that Williams could handle the assignment after recording 86 saves across seven seasons with the Brewers and Yankees.

Now that the first third of the 2026 MLB season is in the books, it's fair to say that Williams hasn't lived up to expectations so far. The two-time National League Reliever of the Year has been an inconsistent presence on the mound since Opening Day, and if there isn't a concrete sign that brighter days are ahead, it's fair to wonder how long Williams will last in Queens.

Devin Williams's Mets future is up in the air amid a rollercoaster season

The Mets were likely feeling some sort of buyer's remorse regarding Williams early in the season. The St. Louis, MO native was a walking red flag throughout his first nine appearances, pitching to an abysmal 10.29 ERA after allowing eight earned runs and a homer on 14 hits over seven innings. He also recorded only two saves while blowing one opportunity during that stretch.

But just when things looked grim, Williams sparked hope towards the end of the campaign's first month. The two-time All-Star hurler went on a terrific run from April 26 to May 21, pitching 9 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out 12 batters and issuing two walks in 10 appearances. It was enough to make Mets fans feel optimistic that he finally turned the corner.

At least, that was the case until what happened next.

Devin Williams's apparent turnaround in late April and early May didn't last as long as Mets fans would've liked. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's a relatively small sample size, but Williams has regressed in the last two weeks. In his last five outings before Wednesday's clash with the Cardinals, Williams has allowed five earned runs on three hits over 4 1/3 innings—good for a 10.38 ERA. He's also issued eight walks, and while he does have a save during that span, he also has a loss. His 27% walk rate, per Baseball Savant, further underscores how frustrating he's been.

It's highly unlikely that Williams is going anywhere this season, but it's fair to wonder if his haphazard pitching performances are enough to give the Mets pause. The $10 million in annual cash he's due in 2027 and 2028 is a drop-off from the $16 million he earned this year; however, no one would blame the Mets if they aren't thrilled about paying that much, given what they've seen so far.

If Williams wants to stick with the Mets for the duration of his contract, it's time to step up and pitch more consistently. His early-season hot streak showed that he's capable of being the same guy who amassed 65 saves, 221 strikeouts and 15 wins across 148 games (141 innings) with the Brewers from 2022 to 2024. That stretch includes his two lone MLB All-Star Game appearances.

With just under 100 games left in the campaign, there's plenty of time for Williams to prove that his $51 million contract wasn't a mistake. Failing to make the most of that opportunity could accelerate his exit from Queens, leaving time to tell if he'll rise to the occasion or continue to give the Mets reasons to finally pull the plug on another experiment gone wrong.