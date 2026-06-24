Everything Mets Fans Need to Know (6/24): Senga Gives More Reason for a Break-Up, Injury Updates & More



It seems like every week the Mets reach a new low point.

The pressure at Citi Field is at an all-time high. Francisco Lindor soon returns, but can he endure all the pressure to bring the Mets back into the playoff picture? If Tuesday night’s 9-6 loss to the Cubs—which featured some devastating Juan Soto news—was any sign of what’s to hold with Lindor back, it could be safe to say any chance of competing in 2026 is out the window.

Here’s everything going on in Mets land for Wednesday, June 24.

Tuesday's loss vs. Cubs gives Mets more reasons to dump Kodai Senga

It’s almost like sticking in that relationship that you so badly want to end, but instead, you endure the pain and continue getting hurt. That’s exactly what’s happening with the Mets and Kodai Senga right now, someone the Mets desperately need to break up with.

To open up their four-game series with the Cubs, Senga followed his recent trend of failing to go more than two innings without disaster striking. The first inning was oddly solid enough for Senga, striking out two batters en route to a 1-2-3 inning. However, terror would unfold in the second, loading the bases with no outs, escaping after allowing five runs, leaving a fastball right in the sweet spot of the strike zone for Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Pete Crow-Armstrong launches his 10th home run of June! pic.twitter.com/pkxQcA3eEl — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

The outing ended after 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while walking five batters, surrendering just three hits, proving that his problems occurred because of walking batters. Simply, the performance from Senga in 2026 is inexcusable; it shouldn’t be happening from a major league pitcher.

Through seven starts now, the 33-year-old flashes a 10.08 ERA with a 2.92 WHIP, striking out 34 batters and walking 22, along with a SO/W rate of 1.6. Funny enough, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns commented on the Mets' recent starting rotation struggles of falling behind hitters and walking batters consistently prior to the game.

“We’ve got to throw strikes more consistently. I don’t think it’s a systemic issue taking place,” said Stearns (h/t SleepersMets).

“Having outings like this are not going to cut it,” said manager Carlos Mendoza when asked about if Senga will continue starting for the Mets. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to have a decision but that ain’t going to do it.”

"Having outings like this are not going to cut it. I'm pretty sure we're going to have a decision but that ain't going to do it."



Carlos Mendoza was asked how much longer the Mets can keep running Kodai Senga or any other ineffective players out there: pic.twitter.com/6evtNvz1ij — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 24, 2026

It’s been apparent since July of 2025 that Senga isn’t the same dominant pitcher as he once was in 2023. The Mets' move to welcome him to MLB was viewed as smart at the time, but has since become the complete opposite. The Mets' rotation is a mess right now, having to rely on guys like Senga and David Peterson to give them starts, something that has haunted the Mets.

Does this mean the end of the Senga era? If the Mets were to designate him for assignment, they’d have to pay around $19 million to $21 million, a price almost worth swallowing to wrap up one of the biggest Mets problems.

Mets injury updates (6/24)

The biggest news of the day: Juan Soto exited Tuesday night’s Mets game with a back injury. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza claims (h/t SNY_Mets) Soto is "day-to-day" after his back “locked up” on him during the game.

Carlos Mendoza says Juan Soto is day-to-day after his back "locked up" on him during the game pic.twitter.com/ggX33q7RW2 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 24, 2026

Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 in what will likely be his last rehab assignment in Triple-A. Mets officials will gather to discuss what the next step for Lindor will be, "but there's a decent chance he'll be activated (Thursday)," per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo

Christian Scott will return from the injured list to start against the Phillies this weekend, per DiComo. A much-needed boost to the Mets' struggling rotation.

Jorge Polanco is expected back with the Mets before the All-Star break in July, per Stearns.

Tyrone Taylor dominates in a rehab outing for Triple-A on Tuesday, tallying three hits with a two-run HR, his second HR of rehab.

Ronny Mauricio also impresses in Triple-A, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Mets statistical trends (6/19)

Bo Bichette continues to produce at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run in the 9th inning.

Bo Bichette with a two-run blast to make it 9-6 in the 9th pic.twitter.com/2nMXXFQbZq — SNY (@SNYtv) June 24, 2026

Last 20 games: .333 BA, 27 H, 4 HR, 17 RBI, .924 OPS

Brett Baty tallies his 10th hit in 20 games, going 1-for-3 with two runs.

Last 20 games: .172 BA, .262 OBP, .451 OPS, 19 SO

A.J. Minter has now gone 11 straight outings without allowing a run, making him more of a prime trade candidate at the deadline in August.

Down on the farm

Mets No. 3 prospect Ryan Clifford goes 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Mets No. 5 prospect Jack Wenninger got the start in Triple-A, going 3 2/3 innings, allowing five hits while surrendering four runs, continuing with his walk issue, giving up four.

Mets No. 6 prospect Mitch Voit has been lethal on the basepaths in High-A ball, tallying his seventh stolen base in the last 10 games while batting .297 along the way.

Mets No. 11 prospect Nick Morabito continues producing at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases in Triple-A on Tuesday.

Mets No. 17 prospect Dylan Ross logs a clean relief appearance in Triple-A, not allowing a run for the first time in four outings.