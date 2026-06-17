Everything Mets Fans Need to Know for June 17: Injuries, Roster Moves and More

For the Mets, it feels like every week the team takes one step forward — and three steps back. Let's check in on the most notable storylines for the club on the morning of June 17:

Tuesday night disappointment

Kodai Senga’s return to the mound wasn’t pretty on Tuesday, as he went four innings while allowing four runs and issuing four walks. His first inning started with back-to-back walks, followed by a Sal Stewart three-run home run.

Wednesday afternoon’s game will be pivotal for the Mets, who are entering “must-win” territory yet again — something that has become all too familiar this season. To make matters worse, Carlos Mendoza was ejected for the first time this season after someone was tossed from the game in the Mets.

Someone from the Mets dugout was ejected for arguing balls & strikes, and then Carlos Mendoza was soon ejected afterward after defending him pic.twitter.com/pZ5cU7QYMk — SNY (@SNYtv) June 17, 2026

Meet the bullpen regulars — how the Mets bullpen arms have stepped up during the rotation crisis

Mets pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Citi Field. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Mets rotation is clearly the team’s biggest problem, a result of poor roster construction by David Stearns. Clay Holmes is out until August with a fractured fibula, while Christian Scott landed on the injured list Monday with a hip injury, leaving the Mets with just two regular starters in Freddy Peralta and Nolan McLean — followed by a mix of starters who haven’t produced anything meaningful whatsoever.

The crisis has put heavy strain on the bullpen, but several arms aren’t letting that break them.

With the rotation struggling in 2025, the bullpen was run into the ground. Guys like Huascar Brazobán and Max Kranick started the season with elite numbers but fell off due to being overworked.

Stearns deserves slight credit for what he’s done with the Mets bullpen, constructing it with arms that can at least be relied upon in moments of need. Brazobán has led the way this season, already appearing in 31 games while holding a 1.96 ERA and limiting opposing hitters to a .153 batting average.

Luke Weaver follows right behind him, holding a 2.32 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 29 games, becoming one of Stearns’ best additions since taking over in Queens.

The Mets rotation likely won’t be getting better anytime soon, but at least the bullpen can continue providing dominant outings.

Mets trends

Bo Bichette continues mashing at the plate, going 2-for-5 in Tuesday’s loss to the Reds with an RBI.

Last 20 games: .329 BA, .360 OBP, .892 OPS, 26 H, 3 HR, 14 RBI

Jared Young has recently gone ice-cold, continuing to struggle at the plate with an 0-for-3 performance in Cincinnati.

Last 10 games: .147 BA, .194 OBP, .459 OPS, 5 H, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Luke Weaver continued pitching with confidence, delivering a scoreless eighth inning against the Reds while striking out the side.

Last 20 outings: 1-1 W-L, 0.81 ERA, 2 ER, 26 K, 14 H, 5 BB

Down on the farm

Mets left fielder Nick Morabito (55) returns to the dugout against the Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mets No. 8 prospect Nick Morabito went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in the Syracuse Mets’ win.

Mets No. 18 prospect R.J. Gordon struggled in his Double-A start, going 4 2/3 innings while allowing three runs and walking three batters.

Mets No. 24 prospect Daiverson Gutierrez dominated in a High-A loss, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles.

Roster moves

On Tuesday, the Mets made the following roster moves:

SP Kodai Senga reinstated from the 15-day injured list

RP Jonathan Pintaro optioned to Triple-A

INF Zack Short reported to the major league team after being signed Tuesday

INF Vidal Bruján designated for assignment

Injury updates

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Cubs during the eight inning. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Adbert Alzolay (torn ulnar collateral ligament) continued his rehab assignment, going two innings for Triple-A Syracuse, earning the win while walking one batter and recording one strikeout.

Alzolay could be a potential option for the Mets bullpen within the next few weeks, providing a fresh arm for a bullpen that has been heavily relied upon. In 10 games for Syracuse, the 31-year-old holds a 3.27 ERA with eight strikeouts and a 1.45 WHIP.

Francisco Lindor continues to play simulated games this week, with his return expected sometime next week, according to SNY’s Chelsea Jones.

Next game preview

Wednesday, June 17: Mets at Reds, 12:40 p.m. ET

Nolan McLean: 3-4, 4.01 ERA, 88 K

Nick Lodolo: 2-1, 5.21 ERA, 30 K

Around the league

Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) reacts after a pitch during the fifth inning against the Tigers at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kyle Schwarber retook the league lead in home runs with his 25th of the season.

The Astros activated star starting pitcher Hunter Brown and catcher Yainer Diaz from the injured list. Two huge reinforcements for a Houston team holding a 34-41 record.

The Mariners placed outfielder Randy Arozarena on the injured list with a hamstring strain. The veteran outfielder has been a key piece, batting .291 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.

The Mariners are going back to a piggyback pitching plan. Every starter will rotate through and have piggyback days through the All-Star break, according to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times. The decision was “unanimous” among all six starters.

José Ramírez underwent surgery Tuesday and is expected back between the All-Star break and the trade deadline, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.