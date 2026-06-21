Everything Mets Fans Need to Know (6/21): Peralta Trade Thoughts, Prospect Updates, Trends & More

Just like that, the Mets are back to rock bottom. This time, it might just be the final blow. For starters, Freddy Peralta delivered what's considered a "triple-double," which in baseball is the opposite of positive. Through 2 2/3 innings, the former Brewer allowed 10 hits and 10 runs in Saturday's 15-2 blowout loss to the Phillies, all of them earned.

It was a nightmare, one that put the Mets out of reach.

To make matters worse, Kyle Schwarber slugged three home runs through seven innings while Bryce Harper completed his first career cycle in just five innings—the second time in MLB history that a team allowed a player to hit three home runs and another to complete a cycle in the same game.

With that, Mets land is currently ablaze, here's what you missed.

Freddy Peralta trade is aging worse for the Mets by the day

There aren't many ways to put it: Saturday night's outing against the Phillies was a complete failure. It's the same way to put the trade. With June wrapping up, it's safe to say the move was the opposite of a success.

Peralta has never been a true ace, always serving as one of the better options in a Brewers rotation that continuously churned out outstanding pitchers. The Mets parted ways with Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat—two of the Mets' top prospects—as they looked to vastly improve their rotation.

Fun fact: Peralta's season ERA is now worse than Sean Manaea's, which moved down to 4.64 after two positive starts.

"Everything in general, but only being able to throw two-plus innings," Peralta said when asked about his performance after Saturday's loss, via SNY Mets.

Freddy Peralta answers what he is most unhappy about in his outing tonight:



"Everything in general, but only being able to throw 2+ innings" pic.twitter.com/H4VvkvvuZj — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 21, 2026

Peralta later added that he's still hopeful about his 2026 season, acknowledging he's been inconsistent but believes he can still turn things around. Can he?

Time is definitely not on Peralta's side, as he's set to hit the open market following the season, commanding a similar contract to Max Fried's, who signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees during the 2024 offseason.

The Mets will be left with an interesting choice come Aug. 3. If the team continues to plunge lower in the National League standings, it would be the most obvious choice to deal Peralta to a contender, but at this point, who exactly would give up premium prospects for a pitcher who can't guarantee quality outings?

Mets updates

David Peterson will start in Sunday's series finale against the Phillies. The Mets have had lots of bullpen games, and manager Carlos Mendoza wants a left-hander to attack the Phillies' left-handed hitters.

Christian Scott "threw a bullpen session today with no issues," according to Mendoza (h/t @AnthonyDiComo). Scott hopes to throw one or two more, keeping him in line to potentially be activated around next Saturday.

Ronny Mauricio continues his rehab assignment, this time in Triple-A, going 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base.

Clay Holmes is "throwing lightly," Mendoza said (h/t BPok24); however, he "needs more imagining before more high-intensity work."

There has been no further progress for Jorge Polanco. He is hitting and running but is having some good days and some bad days.

Mets stat trends

Mark Vientos has quietly been producing in a much smaller role, going 2-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Phillies with a home run.

Mark Vientos with a Chris Paul home run pic.twitter.com/E0dwgHXvSm — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) June 21, 2026

Over the last five games in which Vientos has appeared, he's gone 5-for-13 with two home runs and a .400 OBP.

Down on the farm

Mets No. 2 prospect Jonah Tong continues to struggle in Triple-A, going three innings Saturday while allowing three runs on eight hits, walking three batters and striking out three. That's now three straight outings in Syracuse in which Tong has surrendered three or more earned runs.

Mets No. 20 prospect Jonathan Pintaro relieved a poor Jonah Tong outing in Triple-A, going 3 1/3 innings while allowing three runs on six hits.

This day in Mets history

June 21, 2021: Jacob deGrom tossed five shutout frames against the Braves to extend his scoreless streak to 30 innings. He lowered his ERA to 0.50, the best for a starter through his first 12 outings of the year. He also allowed one or zero earned runs in a single-season record 12 consecutive starts.

June 21, 2006: José Reyes hit for the ninth cycle in Mets franchise history against the Reds.