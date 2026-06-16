Jorge Polanco Is Already Nearing Breaking Point with Mets

When the Mets decided to let first baseman Pete Alonso walk in free agency to the Orioles, the immediate question became how the Mets would replace and supplement his offense. They ended up landing on Jorge Polanco on a two-year deal, with the idea of Brett Baty and Mark Vientos filling in for him while he gets reps at designated hitter.

Polanco was coming off a solid season in Seattle with the Mariners and was a solid addition by all accounts.

The start to Polanco's initial season with the Mets could not have gone worse, landing on the injured list after an abysmal start through April. Alonso has seen his production drop off in recent months since he started his Orioles tenure, and his contract remains a major question as he heads into his mid-30s. Polanco's two-year deal seemed like an incredibly safe bet, but it is somehow already blowing up in the Mets' face.

It's mid-June, and it's safe to say that the Mets' Jorge Polanco experiment isn't yielding the intended results. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

As Polanco heads into his third month on the shelf and as the Mets' season continues to go sideways, questions around his future with the team are getting louder. The Mets could find themselves sellers at the trading deadline, which would signal a youth movement that would box Polanco out of a role with the team.

If they cannot find a trading partner for his services, the Mets could be forced to make a very difficult decision with their recent free-agent signee.

Jorge Polanco is in danger of being DFA'd before the 2026 season ends

If Polanco continues to struggle once he returns from the injured list and the Mets don't resurrect their season, he could find himself in serious danger of being designated for assignment upon his return. The only remaining year on his contract is 2027, and the Mets have been very willing to cut bait with poorly performing veterans on expiring contracts under the ownership of Steve Cohen.

The former Twin and Mariner is owed $23 million next year, which is not an incredible amount of money for the Mets to eat over one season. The team could also consider retaining a significant portion of his salary in order to trade him if interest arises, and his two former teams are solid fits for his services. The Mets would be able to move on with multiple different internal first-base options, whether that be Vietnos or Baty, or one of their multiple options in the minor leagues.

Regardless of how the Mets' season ends up, moving on from Polanco could be in the cards for President of Baseball Operations David Stearns this summer or this winter. His signing has been an incredible disappointment, and his services are unlikely to be retained heading into 2027.

The Mets tabbed Polanco as their heir to Alonso and his dominance at first base, and it has backfired horribly on Stearns so far. He has not been afraid to cut bait with bad ideas so far and could do so again with Polanco heading into the 2027 season.