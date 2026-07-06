Everything Mets Fans Need to Know (7/6-7/12): Trade Deadline Rumors, MLB Draft Update, Injury News, and More

For the Mets, 2026 has served as a long season, and it's still just July. Unlike the slow-burning 2025 disaster, the Mets have already taken themselves out of playoff contention, sitting 16 games under .500 while 11.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race — half a game away from being the worst team in the NL.

After providing a daily newsletter with everything missed in Mets land, it’s time to try something new: a weekly series that provides everything you’ve missed, along with a preview of what to expect in the coming weeks. Here is everything you’ve missed over the last week in Mets land.

What’s happening with the Mets?

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor arrives at second base after hitting a single to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets finally got to experience life with Andy Green as manager, as he served his first full week in the high-pressure role. After losing a close series to the Phillies last weekend, the Mets traveled to Toronto for a three-game set with the Blue Jays, losing two of three.

June 29 served as a frustrating reminder of the Mets' constant inconsistencies this season. They get a good start with a radio-silent offense or a high-level offensive performance, and the pitching staff melts down.

Green would lead the Mets to the second win of his tenure as interim manager in the second game of the Blue Jays' series, led by a dominant six-inning outing from Nolan McLean. However, the usual lesson served the Mets on Wednesday, as they took a step back after a showing of slight promise. Freddy Peralta struggled again on the mound, giving the Mets' front office reason to believe that his trade value may be very low by the Aug. 3 deadline.

Fourth of July weekend brought a road trip to Atlanta, where the Mets dropped the first two games of the series, with Saturday delivering offensive fireworks from the Braves. The Mets would grab a win Sunday afternoon, led by a performance from McLean — who stumbled in the first inning by allowing three runs, but bounced back with five scoreless innings. The Mets will wrap up their road series with the Braves on Monday, with New York desperately looking for a bounce-back performance from Peralta.

Roster updates

6/29

RP Tobias Myers was optioned to Triple-A following the Mets game on 6/28, the team announced.

RP Joey Gerber was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to provide the team with a fresh arm.

7/2

RP Jefry Yan was selected to New York's major league roster and was optioned to Triple-A, the Mets announced.

7/5

RP Guillermo Zuniga was selected to the major league roster, the team announced.

RP Joey Gerber was optioned to Triple-A following Saturday night’s game against the Braves, the team announced.

Injury updates

SP Clay Holmes — Clay Holmes has been progressing very well, throwing a bullpen session while in Atlanta this week. On Saturday, manager Andy Green told SNY reporters that Holmes would throw another bullpen session on Monday before their final game with the Braves.

1B Jorge Polanco — The Mets' starting first baseman Jorge Polanco has been sidelined since April 14 with a lingering Achilles injury. Since returning to rehab games on June 27, Polanco has gone 2-for-15 at the plate, with both hits being home runs. Green told SNY reporters on Sunday that Polanco has been "running well" and has had zero setbacks with his Achilles.

OF Luis Robert — Luis Robert has been progressing in his rehab, playing alongside Polanco as he attempts to return from a back injury that has kept him sidelined since late April. Through three games, Robert is 1-for-10 at the plate, still with zero timetable on a return.

RP Dedniel Nunez — After undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of last season, the Mets could potentially get Dedniel Nunez back towards the end of the season. On Thursday, the Mets announced Nunez would begin a rehab assignment in Double-A, where he’s appeared in two clean outings, allowing just one hit and no runs.

Trade deadline rumors

The trade deadline is officially less than a month away, and the rumors and mock proposals will begin swirling. Here's the latest trade buzz:

7/3:

If the Mets end up committing to a full sale at the trade deadline, their strategy is to target the best possible prospects regardless of their position, as first reported by Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Additionally, the Mets are looking to add prospects to their farm system to possibly make several trades this winter, per Sammon.

7/5:

Many evaluators around the majors believe the Mets could receive major-league-ready pitching or position players if they were to trade Francisco Alvarez at the Aug. 3 deadline, as reported by Sammon in an article breaking down several new trade deadline updates.

MLB teams are expected to aggressively pursue RP Luke Weaver at the trade deadline, per Sammon.

Huascar Brazoban is expected to be in the Mets bullpen for the 2027 season if he isn’t moved at the deadline, per Sammon.

It’s very unlikely the Mets would trade Bo Bichette at the deadline due to his contract, per Sammon.

Farm System Report

No. 1 prospect Jonah Tong — It’s been a rocky season for Mets No. 1 prospect Jonah Tong, who has made two short stints on the major league roster while also struggling at Triple-A. However, the last two starts have shown some flashes of promise for Tong, combining for 11 innings while giving up five runs, four walks and striking out six batters.

No. 2 prospect Ryan Clifford — Over the last 10 games, Ryan Clifford has struggled at the plate, going 5-for-36 with a .139 BA, striking out 16 times with just one run batted in.

No. 4 prospect Jack Wenninger — Jack Wenninger provided an electric outing on July 4, going seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five batters. His ERA in 2026 now falls to 3.48 through 13 starts, serving as the next potential promotion following a likely busy trade deadline for the major-league roster.

No. 5 prospect Mitch Voit — The Mets' 2025 first-round pick has been outstanding since starting his journey in the organization. Over the last 10 games, Mitch Voit has continued to produce at the plate, batting .293 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

No. 10 prospect Nick Morabito — After a short stint in the majors, Morabito is potentially finding his way back to the Mets roster with his production at the plate. Through his first five MLB games, Morabito went 0-for-11, but has shown signs of an awakening at the plate over his last 10 games in Triple-A, going 22-for-55 with a .291 BA and five stolen bases.

Mets Metric Monday

Juan Soto, OF — Shoutout to the starting outfielder for being named to the NL All-Star team. Juan Soto has been the one-man show fueling this Mets' offense. Over the last 10 games, the superstar is batting .303 with a .477 OBP, walking 11 times, and hitting one HR with five RBIs.

Juan Soto drives in Brett Baty and Francisco Lindor! Mets lead 5-3! pic.twitter.com/MuiGWEJ47y — SNY (@SNYtv) July 5, 2026

Bo Bichette, 3B — Bo Bichette is definitely benefiting from the return of Francisco Lindor, who perfectly balances out the lineup. Over the last 10 games, Bichette is batting .289 with a .349 OBP, playing up to what was advertised when signing with the Mets.

Freddy Peralta, SP — The Mets' top acquisition of the winter has been struggling in 2026, placing worry on the front office about his potential value at the trade deadline. Over his last five starts, Freddy Peralta holds an 8.57 ERA with a 1-3 record, striking out 18 batters while allowing 32 hits.

Freddy Peralta against the Blue Jays:



4 IP

7 H

5 ER

4 K

3 BB



2026 has truly been a nightmare for Peralta, who the Mets acquired this offseason for their No. 1 and No. 2 prospects.



His ERA sits at 4.81. pic.twitter.com/dlhPkY0ofN — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 1, 2026

Luke Weaver, RP — The former Yankee continues to dominate in orange and blue, bringing his scoreless outing streak to 25 with a dominant showing against the Braves on Sunday. Luke Weaver will most definitely be talked about at the deadline.

Luke Weaver continues his dominance pic.twitter.com/BcSeGx4Db5 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 5, 2026

Mets OnSI article of the week

David Stearns has taken the fall for everything that has gone wrong for the Mets. While Steve Cohen confirms the team's POBO will remain with the franchise through his five-year deal, many still feel this is the wrong decision.

Mets journalist Mike Phillips is featured in the Mets OnSI article of the week, where he broke down the five worst moves made by Stearns since joining the organization for the 2024 season. To read the piece, click here.

What to expect this week

Upcoming Series:

The Mets will kick off a six-game homestand on Tuesday as they travel back to Queens for a series against the Royals, who currently hold a 36-54 record, the second-worst in baseball. Following the series against Kansas City, the Mets will host the Red Sox, with the All-Star break following their 1:40 p.m. ET game on July 12.

2026 MLB Draft:

One of the biggest milestones in baseball, the Mets will be hoping to revamp their farm system with the 2026 MLB Draft taking place this Saturday and Sunday. The Mets will be selecting 27th overall in the first round, originally drawing No. 17 from the lottery but were hit with the Competitive Balance Tax which dropped their pick.