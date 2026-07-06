Luke Weaver Trade Should Be Among Mets’ Top Priorities 4 Weeks Before Deadline

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is less than a month away (August 3rd at 6 p.m. ET), and the New York Mets figure to be among the more active teams this year. Had that been said in March, it might have led most to believe that the team was adding on talent. Instead, the Mets might be the primary seller this year.

The Mets have an interesting group of veteran options for teams looking to add on, ranging from fringe roster pieces to the top of the relief market. New York has deployed one of the best bullpens in all of baseball this year, making it truly the only piece to this Mets roster that has performed all season.

The Mets can present all sorts of relief options to inquiring teams: middle relief, lefties, long men, set-up options, openers, and even closing experience. Virtually every member of the Mets’ bullpen could be available for the right price over the next four weeks. There has not been much reporting yet on the Mets’ deadline plans as a whole, but there has been no shortage of speculation around baseball’s largest payroll.

As president of baseball operations, David Stearns and his group prepare to build their 2027 roster; one of their best trade chips, Luke Weaver, is under contract for next year as well. Considering how incredible a run he is on, the Mets should absolutely maximize his value and make trading him a priority ahead of the deadline.

Mets possess a valuable trade chip in Luke Weaver ahead of the August 3rd deadline

Weaver has been the best reliever in baseball since the start of May, and it should be a priority for the Mets to cash in on his value ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. The Mets signed the veteran reliever to a two-year contract this past winter, with $12.5 million remaining on his deal for the 2027 season. With the dominant run he is on, paired with an extra season of club control, the Mets could find themselves in a bidding war for their set-up man.

Luke Weaver strikes out the side on 11 pitches!



He's thrown 22 straight scoreless innings 💪 pic.twitter.com/u50JXWrLVp — SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2026

Weaver surrendered a two-run homer to CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning on April 30th, raising his ERA to a flat 6.00 mark. In the 23 games since, he has gone 25 straight scoreless innings, allowing just 16 batters to reach base despite facing 91 batters. Among the 91 batters faced, Weaver has sat 33 of them down on strikes.

The 32-year-old reliever has also been downright devastating against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .097 average and .275 OPS at the plate this season.

The former Yankee and Red entered play on Sunday with a 1.1 fWAR on the season, which tied for tenth among active relievers. On top of how awesome he has been on his own, he has also put out fires time and time again upon entering a game. His left-on-base percentage is over 80% on the season.

In fact, when he's on the mound with runners in scoring position, Weaver is holding opponents to a .136 average, which again speaks to show awesome he's been in 2026.

Amid what feels like a never-ending mid-season change in Queens, Weaver has been the only consistent arm the Mets have been able to deploy over that time. If he can continue to dominate through the end of July, the Mets could find themselves with the best reliever available for trade at this year's deadline.