Freddy Peralta's Trade Value Is the Mets' Biggest Deadline Question

For people attacking Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns over the Freddy Peralta trade, take a step back.

The Mets obviously needed starting pitcher help, it was one of their biggest issues in 2025, a season that lay in the hands of Nolan McLean once called up. Trading for Peralta isn’t the issue, the package given up to acquire the former Brewer isn’t the problem: it’s the fact he hasn’t performed as advertised.

The Mets made the move thinking it would upgrade their rotation. Even though he’d be with the organization for one season before hitting free agency, it was believed that Peralta would round out a rotation filled with depth and solid arms that could help win games. However, it’s been the exact opposite.

The depth turned into dead weight and Peralta hasn’t been anything close to an ace. As a result, the biggest worry for the Mets now stands as: what if they can’t get anything in return for Peralta before the trade deadline?

Freddy Peralta's season-long struggles

As mentioned before, Peralta will be a free agent after this season.

For a Mets team that stands 10.5 games out in the National League Wild Card race, it would almost be comical to keep a talented player on the roster while not competing. One of the biggest worries, however, is what teams will actually hold interest. While Peralta could help any contending team looking to make that playoff push, his performance and confidence is at an all-time low.

This season, the righty has started in 18 games, holding an 4.81 ERA with a 5-7 record, allowing opposing hitters to bat .257, consistently struggling to find his way through starts. Over his last five starts, Peralta holds an 8.57 ERA with a 1-3 record, allowing 32 hits and 25 runs, striking out 18 batters while walking eight.

Peralta's latest outing (Wednesday vs. Blue Jays) was a product of his disappointing season, finding himself in trouble to start the game after allowing three consecutive hits, followed by a walk that would load the bases with just one out. Peralta would escape the jam allowing just one run, but found himself at 28 pitches through just the first frame. The outing would end after four innings, allowing seven hits and five runs, walking three batters while striking out four.

“I just need to be better,” Peralta told SNY reporters following his outing.

"I just need to be better"



Freddy Peralta talks about his issues locating his fastball today: pic.twitter.com/j4PKtU1aIU — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 1, 2026

It’s such an odd feeling now heading into August, where back in April, it felt like this Mets team would turn it around with Peralta playing a big factor. Now, the Mets are entering potential full-sell mode, with Peralta being their No. 1 option to move, but he needs to step it up over the next month to remedy his value.

What could the Mets get for Peralta at this point?

With Peralta's struggle, it’ll be very hard for the Mets to receive the package they would’ve envisioned if he was made available. Still, even while struggling, he will likely be one of the best arms that will be made available, falling behind the Tigers' Tarik Skubal and Joe Ryan if he is placed on the market by the Twins.

Looking at other trades, the Mets received Cubs No. 13 prospect Caleb Mathis in exchange for David Peterson, a surprising price paid by Chicago for an inconsistent arm.

The Mets managed to get a solid return for David Peterson despite his struggles, giving hope that Freddy Peralta can land a solid package, too. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Peralta likely won’t command top-of-the-line prospects, the Mets can still aim to receive guys that could find themselves at the major league level within the next two years.

When it comes to contenders, many of them would love adding a starter with playoff experience, who also has no contract carrying into their financial situations. A team like the White Sox who surprisingly holds a playoff spot could benefit from trading for the veteran, shopping prospects like Tanner McDougal and George Wolkow for a starter that would immediately impact their rotation in a weak American League.

For the Mets, July serves as a month of audition, allowing their expiring players to advertise themselves to the rest of the league, hopefully benefiting the organization enough to gain much-needed prospect depth. That includes Peralta, who has a month to bolster his trade value before throwing a wrench into New York's deadline plans.