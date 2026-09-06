How Carson Benge Is Making the NL Rookie of the Year Race Intriguing Down the Stretch

Don't be fooled into thinking there is nothing to be invested in the rest of the way as it pertains to the New York Mets. While wins and losses don't ultimately matter at this point, players are still battling to prove they should be part of the 2027 roster.

Furthermore, the Mets have a number of young players who will at least make the rest of the season fun to watch. As disappointing as this year has been, the future looks incredibly bright for this ball club, thanks to the crop of young studs currently breaking through.

That includes future ace Nolan McLean and rookie outfielder Carson Benge. Both players have enjoyed great personal seasons, and both are firmly in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year award. And Benge in particular could be worth keeping an eye on as the competition heats up.

Why Carson Benge's continued improvement is making the NL ROY chase more compelling as the season winds down

At the time of writing, it appears to be a three-horse race for National League Rookie of the Year. St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt was very much part of the conversation, but he's currently on the Injured List with right wrist tendinitis. With no clear timetable for a return, it looks likely that Wetherholt will fall out of contention over the coming days and weeks.

Therefore, it is obvious that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart is the clear favorite for the honor. Stewart has carved out a historic rookie season for the Reds, hitting .268/.338/.484/.823 with 31 home runs and 106 RBIs. Furthermore, he hit .304 with eight homers, 21 RBIs, and an .880 OPS in August, gaining a significant advantage in the race. You also can't discount McLean, who owns a 1.87 ERA with just 15 earned runs allowed and 73 strikeouts over his last 12 starts.

New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge has been swinging a hot bat in the second half, hitting .302 with five home runs and 17 RBI. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Benge should be considered a real contender with a legitimate shot at winning Rookie of the Year. After all, the rookie is currently slashing .276/.335/.416/.750 with 16 homers, 18 doubles, three triples, 20 stolen bases, 40 walks, 71 runs scored, and 54 RBIs. Not only are those stats superior to Wetherholt's, but no other rookie can really touch that kind of stat line.

More importantly, Benge has gotten better as the season has progressed. He's morphed into a consistent producer for the Mets. Benge owns a .302 batting average and a .797 OPS over 42 games during the second half of the season. That shows that Benge has grown more comfortable and has been able to adjust and adapt quickly to MLB pitching. That's an important factor to consider too.

Okay, so granted, Benge's 0 outs above average pales in comparison to Wetherholt's gaudy 22 outs above average. However, Stewart's outs above average is -1. The hope is that voters take the eye test into consideration.



If they do, they will see that Benge has made a number of game-changing plays out in the field while playing across the outfield, and he's also flashed his elite arm by throwing runners out at home. While the stats may not back it up, Benge has been great defensively, which should only further help his ROY case.

All in all, the race for the National League Rookie of the Year is compelling with only weeks left in the 2026 season. Benge is only making it more interesting, and if he can author a strong finish to the regular season, then it could end up being an incredibly tough call. Stewart may be the favorite, but Benge, along with McLean, is ensuring the chase will go right down to the wire.

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