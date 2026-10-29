Jake Bauers' Risk Could Also Be Worth the Potential Rewards for Mets

It goes without saying that the New York Mets were plagued by life without Pete Alonso in 2026.

After letting Alonso depart in free agency and ultimately signing a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, the Mets saw a lack of production at first base. New York's pivot at first was veteran infielder Jorge Polanco, who, before the start of the regular season, had never played first base in his big-league career.

Polanco appeared in only 37 games for the Mets, slashing just .148/.201/.230 with two home runs and six RBI, and ultimately underwent season-ending ankle surgery. The Mets used a rotation at first base throughout the year, with Mark Vientos, Jared Young, Christopher Morel, and Brett Baty all getting reps.

Now heading into what is, without question, a critical offseason in Flushing, it goes without saying that the Amazins' will look to find a long-term answer at first base. Could one of those options be Jake Bauers after stringing together a career year and winning a World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers?

Why Jake Bauers is worth the risk for the Mets

About two years ago, Bauers considered retiring from Major League Baseball after not producing much through his first six seasons in the big leagues. But in his third season with the Brewers, the 31-year-old strung together a career year.

During the regular season, Bauers set career highs in home runs (26) and RBIs (86) over 144 games. Bauers also had a memorable postseason for Milwaukee, most notably during the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bauers worked a 12-pitch at-bat in Game 2 and walked against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the third inning, which knocked the Dodgers' ace out of the game.

Just two games later, the first baseman worked an 11-pitch at-bat against Blake Snell in Game 4 of the series and homered, giving the Brewers the lead and the eventual NL pennant. Bauers was also named NLCS MVP for his heroics, including driving in six runs in the series.

JAKE BAUERS PUTS THE BREWERS BACK IN FRONT! pic.twitter.com/KK8xCFd7j1 — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

Bauers has certainly been a feel-good story this season and is now slated to become a free agent, with expectations that he will turn down the Brewers' $23.15 qualifying offer to pursue a long-term contract. With that expectation, the Mets should gauge their interest in Bauers.

Despite not hitting more than 12 home runs in a regular season before his breakout campaign with the Brewers, 2026 was the first year Bauers received substantial playing time. He had also only appeared in over 100 games once before this past season. With that all in mind, Bauers would fit the Mets very nicely at first base.

Heading into the winter, New York doesn't have an everyday first baseman. The aforementioned Vientos is coming off another disappointing season and is a non-tendered candidate. Baty could still be on the Mets' roster next season, but he's not a first baseman, and Morel has only 20 career games at first base.

While Young was impressive last season, taking the bulk of the reps at first base and slugging nine home runs and 39 RBI in 103 games, the 31-year-old is more of a platoon option at first base than an everyday player.

If the Mets want to start their offseason on a promising note and fill some of the voids that derailed their 2026 season, adding a first baseman like Jake Bauers, who has established himself as an everyday player for the Brewers, would be a great option.

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