5 First Base Trade Targets the Mets Should Consider This Offseason

Entering a pivotal offseason for the franchise, the New York Mets are in dire need of a first base upgrade.

The Mets had a rude awakening in 2026 during their first season without Pete Alonso. In fact, New York received the fifth-worst production at first base among all 30 MLB teams, posting a .690 OPS.

David Stearns acknowledged the disappointing offensive output from the position during his end-of-season press conference and made it clear that finding an upgrade is a priority this winter.

However, the free-agent market isn't exactly overflowing with options. With Ty France, Jake Bauers, Alec Bohm, and Paul Goldschmidt among the notable names available, the Mets may be better off exploring the trade market.

Here are five first base trade targets New York should consider this offseason.

1. Yandy Diaz

Diaz has continued to sit firmly among the most underrated players in baseball, despite his consistently impressive production at the plate. Over the past five seasons, the right-handed slugger has posted an OPS of at least .750 and hit 20-plus home runs three separate times.

Diaz turned 35 in August, but age certainly didn't appear to be catching up with him in 2026, as he slashed .293/.359/.446 with 22 home runs and a 125 wRC+.

The two-time All-Star is entering the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Rays after his vesting option was exercised. He's set to earn $13 million in 2027, making him an even more attractive option for contending teams looking for a proven bat without a long-term commitment.

While it would seem logical for the Rays to keep Diaz, a trade certainly can't be ruled out. Tampa Bay has historically shown little attachment to its established players, often moving them when the organization believes it can capitalize on their value.

Diaz's biggest concern is his defense. He's never been particularly strong with the glove and spent the entire 2026 season at designated hitter. Therefore, asking him to move back to first base regularly would carry some risk, especially for a Mets team that has prioritized run prevention in recent years.

Still, Diaz's consistent offensive production could make that a worthwhile trade-off. With New York desperately needing more offense from first base, few potential trade targets offer a more proven bat.

2. Christian Walker

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker would be an intriguing trade candidate for the New York Mets for his offensive and defensive skills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker hasn't been quite the same caliber of hitter he was during his prime with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but his power has remained intact since signing with the Houston Astros two years ago.

In 156 games in 2026, Walker hit .226/.299/.427 with 29 home runs, 87 RBIs, and a 103 wRC+. While his offensive production was slightly above league average, the 35-year-old continued to provide strong defense at first base, finishing with a +3 OAA.

Walker is entering the final year of his contract with Houston, earning $20 million in 2027. With such a substantial salary and other pressing needs, the Astros could look to move him this offseason to create additional financial flexibility.

For the Mets, acquiring Walker would provide a stable first base solution next season, offering perhaps the best combination of power and defense of any player on this list. His veteran presence and postseason experience would provide additional benefits for a team looking to return to October.

3. Spencer Torkelson

Torkelson has been a roller coaster of a player since being selected first overall in the 2020 MLB draft. The right-handed slugger has displayed tremendous power at the plate but has struggled to find the consistency needed to establish himself as one of the game's premier first basemen.

In 2026, Torkelson slashed .230/.331/.435 with 26 home runs, 77 RBIs, and a 115 wRC+. However, his power comes with significant swing-and-miss concerns, as he posted a 32.4% whiff rate and struck out 194 times.

Torkelson's defense has also been a glaring concern, as he finished the season with -12 Outs Above Average, ranking in the first percentile across MLB, per Baseball Savant.

Still, there's reason to believe a player once viewed as a future star has more to offer. At 27 years old, Torkelson is entering what should be the prime of his career. A change of scenery could help him do just that.

Torkelson has two years of team control remaining with the Detroit Tigers, so it's possible the organization holds on to him for another season. However, with a new wave of prospects knocking on the major league door, Torkelson could become more expendable, making him an intriguing buy-low candidate for the Mets.

4. Jake Burger

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger has hit at least 20 home runs in three of his four full major league seasons. The Mets could use that type of power in 2027. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burger is a fascinating candidate for the Mets to consider this winter. The 30-year-old possesses exceptional power and impressive bat speed, hitting at least 20 home runs in three of his four full major league seasons.

Burger's biggest concern is his lack of consistency. In 2026, the right-handed slugger had an up-and-down season, slashing .228/.302/.421 with 28 home runs, 90 RBIs, and a 104 wRC+.

While he may not be the biggest name on the trade market, Burger could provide the Mets with a much-needed power threat at first base. Out of everyone on this list, he may also be the best candidate to complement Jared Young, giving New York the flexibility to split playing time between the two depending on matchups.

Burger's name has surfaced as a potential trade candidate as the Texas Rangers look to build a younger, more versatile roster. With two years of team control remaining, the Mets could emerge as a suitor and potentially find their answer at first base.

5. Royce Lewis

The idea of the Minnesota Twins trading Royce Lewis a couple of years ago would've seemed unthinkable. However, after another disappointing season, the former first overall pick could find himself on the move this winter.

Lewis endured arguably the worst season of his career in 2026, batting .227 with 15 home runs and a .667 OPS. Injuries also continued to be an issue, limiting him to 125 games.

Still, at 27 years old, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Lewis find success elsewhere. After all, the right-handed slugger looked like a future star when he broke into the league in 2022.

After spending most of his career at third base, Lewis began seeing regular playing time at first in 2026. While Lewis had some growing pains adjusting to a new position, he held his own defensively, posting a -3 OAA across 684 innings.

Taking a chance on Lewis would be more of a secondary move for the Mets rather than a definitive solution at first base. Still, it could prove to be a steal if he develops into the player many once believed he could become.

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