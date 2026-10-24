3 Potential Mark Vientos Trade Destinations as Mets' Future Remains Unclear

It feels like a foregone conclusion at this point that Mark Vientos won't be on the New York Mets' 2027 Opening Day roster.

After a spectacular, highlight-filled 2024 season, the 26-year-old has come nowhere close to matching that same level of production over the past two years. In 274 at-bats this season, Vientos posted a .652 OPS with a 78 wRC+.

With a wave of new prospects entering New York and roster spots becoming increasingly valuable, the Mets can't afford to keep giving Vientos chances to recapture his once-promising form. However, another organization can.

Here are three potential teams the Mets could swing a deal with for Vientos this offseason.

1. Seattle Mariners

Seattle may be the most obvious fit for Vientos, simply because the Mariners need as much offensive help as they can get. Their .693 team OPS ranked fourth-worst among all 30 MLB teams in 2026. To add insult to injury, Seattle's best offensive performer, Randy Arozarena, is now a free agent.

While first base is locked down by Josh Naylor, third base presents a clearer opportunity. Brendan Donovan is penciled in as the everyday starter, but he has the versatility to play all around the field, having won the National League Utility Gold Glove Award in 2022.

Although Vientos' defensive shortcomings remain a concern, the Mariners may be willing to overlook them for a chance to add another power bat into their lineup. Seattle's other third-base options, Patrick Wisdom, Leo Rivas, Weston Wilson, and Brock Rodden, all had OPS' under .600 in 2026.

Vientos could receive the majority of reps at the hot corner or even see time at designated hitter, platooning with left-handed slugger Dominic Canzone depending on matchups.

In return, the Mets could look to acquire pitching depth from a Mariners organization that has plenty of arms throughout its major and minor league system.

2. Miami Marlins

The Marlins are another team that could benefit from taking a flyer on Vientos. Miami has a young core of players still establishing themselves at the major league level and could afford to give Vientos an extended opportunity to prove himself.

The Marlins' primary third baseman is Javier Sanoja, but he too is a former recipient of the National League Utility Gold Glove Award and can be moved around. Miami's other options consist of Graham Pauley, Deyvison De Los Santos and Jared Serna, who have yet to carve out a role for themselves with the big league club.

Sep 27, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Javier Sanoja (8) takes the field against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Jeff Klein-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins did acquire former first-round pick Brayden Taylor from the Tampa Bay Rays at the deadline in exchange for Liam Hicks, though he appears to need more development after batting .194 in 33 Triple-A games.

Miami could target a third baseman in free agency, but that seems unlikely given the organization's reluctance to spend significant money on the open market. That makes the trade market a more realistic avenue, with Vientos offering more upside than most other candidates.

Vientos grew up in South Florida and could perhaps rediscover the power that helped him slug 27 home runs in 2024 with a move to Miami.

3. Los Angeles Angels

The Angels have been a mess of an organization over the past decade, last making the playoffs in 2014. In fact, the last time they finished above .500 was in 2015, when Mike Trout was still in his prime.

One of the many areas Los Angeles needs to address is third base, where the team posted a .635 OPS this season. That marked the second consecutive year the Angels' third baseman have ranked in the bottom five of OPS.

Similar to the Marlins, the Angels have a very young and inexperienced team, with only a handful of players establishing roles for themselves. Even the headliner among that group, Zach Neto, has been heavily mentioned in trade discussions.

The road back to October for Los Angeles isn't an easy one, but one wise approach would be to take chances on players who can provide a spark. Vientos is a buy-low option who has the potential to do just that.

Given what Vientos showed he's capable of doing in 2024, taking a chance on him feels like a no-brainer for Los Angeles.

In return, the Mets could address one of their biggest needs by acquiring a high-upside reliever like Ben Joyce. New York would likely need to offer more than just Vientos, but he could be a good starting point in trade discussions.

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