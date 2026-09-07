Marcus Semien's Regression Might Force Mets' Hand (What Could Happen Next)

The New York Mets are close to finishing what has been a lost season. One of the driving forces behind this year's failures has been players failing to meet expectations, with Marcus Semien near the top of that list.

In what was an unpopular move from the get-go, the Mets traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for Semien last offseason. The thinking behind the move was to improve the infield defense, with president of baseball operations David Stearns on a run prevention crusade all winter.

However, Semien's defense hasn't been as advertised, and his offensive struggles have only worsened in Queens. In fact, he's showing clear regression in all areas of his game. Given that he will be 36 years old on Opening Day, it is feasible to suggest that Semien's overall play will only continue to fall off a cliff.

Can the Mets afford to go into 2027 with Marcus Semien as their everyday second baseman?

Therefore, the question must be asked: Is Semien really the best the Mets can do at second base next year? Well, like it or not, Semien probably isn't going to go anywhere any time soon. He still has two years left on his contract, and he's set to earn $26 million next season. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Mets will be able to move that albatross of a contract.

Furthermore, Stearns has recently spoken on Semien as a "steadying force" and praised his work ethic. It is clear that the veteran is viewed as a key presence in that clubhouse, while the team still clearly believes in his defense.

However, Stearns did admit that the Mets will need more from Semien offensively next year. Given that he's been trending downwards at the plate for the past couple of years now, including hitting just .220/.284/.350 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, and a .634 OPS following New York's 9-4 Labor Day win against the Marlins, that seems to be a bit of a steep ask.

New York Mets second baseman Marcus Semien has not had a great season at the plate or in the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, all signs point towards Semien keeping his job heading into the offseason. With that said, he needs some real competition in spring training.

That could come in the form of top prospect Jefferson Rojas, who has an ideal skill set for second base. I like the idea of a potential job share between Semien and Rojas, especially because it would allow Rojas to spell Francisco Lindor at shortstop on occasion, with Lindor possibly being managed more at this stage of his career.

Mitch Voit could be another candidate to come in and really push Semien throughout spring training, and you could file Émilien Pitre under that category too. If one of those prospects really impresses throughout spring training, then maybe they could form a platoon with Semien right out of the gate.

Plus, Semien not having to play every day could lead to an uptick in results both offensively and defensively. There is also the option of a job share with Brett Baty if the infielder sticks around beyond this season.

Overall, my calculated guess is that Semien will get the chance to be the Mets' starting second baseman again in 2027. However, the leash should be short, and if Semien struggles out of the gate, the Mets must make sure they have one of their young infield prospects ready to step up and take over the job.

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