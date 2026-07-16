Mets Announce Starting Pitchers for Phillies Series: Christian Scott Kicks Off Second Half

The Mets are set to open the second half of their 2026 season in Philadelphia against their division rival, the Phillies. The first half of the season was arguably the most disappointing half of baseball in franchise history, resulting in the team being 17 games under .500 to open play.

The Mets did not give fans much to cheer for at the start of the year, leaving it to time to tell if things will be different down the stretch. Leading the charge of major issues for the team was their incredible lack of effective starting pitching. Their starting pitching ERA sat at 4.50 for the first half, significantly worse than anyone could have imagined entering the season.

As the Mets now prepare for their 2027 season, starting pitching will once again be under the microscope, beginning with this series. New York is already 2-4 against Philadelphia this season, most recently dropping a pair of games in Queens last month. Will things be different this time around?

Here's a look at the Mets' starting pitchers—as well as their opponents—for the upcoming Phillies series.

Thursday, July 16 (7:10 p.m. ET): RHP Christian Scott (2-1, 3.17 ERA) vs RHP Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.75 ERA)

Looking purely at his statistics, Christian Scott was the Mets' most effective starting pitcher in the first half. He was limited to just 50 innings after finishing his rehab from Tommy John surgery to start the year, and then a hip injury sidelined him in June. His strikeouts per nine are sitting just below 11, but he has struggled to work deep into outings. If more of his four-inning outings can turn into five-inning outings, and his five-inning starts turn into six innings, he could profile as a front-line starter for the Mets.

His journey starts Thursday against the Phillies. He faced Philadelphia at home on June 27, pitching 4 1/3 innings as he struck out six batters with only two earned runs and a pair of walks allowed.

Can Christian Scott lead the Mets to another victory over the Phillies? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a second straight season, Aaron Nola has been a nightmare for the Phillies. His 5.75 ERA is marginally better than his 6.01 mark from last year, but it has now been two seasons since he was last effective. His 62 earned runs are good for sixth in baseball, with two pitchers who call Coors Field home ahead of him.

It has simply been a horrible time for the once young and dominant Nola, who hasn’t been the same since Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker roughed him up at Citi Field in the 2024 National League Division Series. It is worth pointing out, though, that he's allowed only two earned runs on 10 hits over 11 innings in his last two clashes with the Mets.

Advantage: Mets

Saturday, July 18 (4:05 p.m. ET): LHP Sean Manaea (2-4, 4.56 ERA)vs LHP Jesus Luzardo (8-4, 3.51 ERA)

Sean Manaea has turned into a reliable starter for the Mets over the past month after starting this season in the bullpen. His incredible struggles to end last season and lack of velocity relegated him to relief work this spring, but he clearly holds some value as a starting pitcher, given his 3.94 ERA as a starter this year. He likely has a clearer path to a starting role than Scott, especially given that he is owed $22 million next season.

His key for the second half is the simplest of all three starters: don’t blow it. So long as Manaea doesn’t collapse, he has a great shot at a spot in the Mets’ 2027 rotation. An effective lefty with a unique delivery could be a major piece for the team next year. Aside from rookie Zach Thornton, who is set to remain in the Mets' rotation going forward, Manaea is their only internal lefty option for next year.

Manaea will face off against 2026 National League All-Star Jesús Luzardo, who has had an up-and-down 2026 season. His season began on rocky footing with a 4.67 ERA in April, but his ERA has gone down each month, highlighted by his 0.97 mark through two starts. He shut down the Mets at Citi Field to the tune of one run over five innings in his final start of June and will look to once again take advantage of their lackluster offense. Keep an eye on his strikeout total: he has sat down 56 in his last six starts.

Advantage: Phillies

Sunday, July 19 (1:35 p.m. ET): RHP Nolan McLean (6-6, 3.52 ERA) vs LHP Alan Rangel (0-2, 4.19 ERA)

Nolan McLean had an up-and-down first half for the Mets, and his key to the second half will be consistency. Not many starters have multiple outings of no runs and at least six innings in the same season when they give up nine runs in a start, but McLean did just that. There is no debate that he has the pure stuff to be one of the best in baseball, but he has struggled to be able to limit the bad outings.

If he can minimize the clunkers, he will blossom into the next great Mets starting pitcher. He's pitched well since the end of June, going 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in his last three games (18 innings).

Nolan McLean has been one of the Mets' most reliable arms in recent weeks. Will that continue into the second half of the season? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLean will be opposed by rookie Alan Rangel, who pitched three strong innings against the Mets at Citi Field before imploding in the sixth inning to give up four runs total. He has worked both starting and bulk relief roles this season, with the duo of him and opening reliever Tim Mayza being fairly effective against the Mets before the lefty rookie ran out of gas. This year, he owns a 4.19 ERA over five outings.

Look for how the Mets plan to attack Rangel in a hitter-friendly ballpark after they lost lefty-masher Mark Vientos to the injured list earlier in the month.

Advantage: Mets