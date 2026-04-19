New York Mets Make a Rotation Decision on Kodai Senga

After consecutive rough outings, New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was initially noncommittal about Kodai Senga’s future in the rotation. A decision has now been made.

Before Sunday’s series finale in Chicago, Mendoza told reporters that Senga is staying in the Mets’ rotation for now. The date of the right-hander’s next start has yet to be determined because of an off day in the schedule.

Carlos Mendoza says that Kodai Senga is staying in the Mets' rotation for now and the date of his next start is TBD pic.twitter.com/AkxJTj6nru — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2026

Senga, 33, began the season strong, allowing four earned runs with 16 strikeouts in 11.2 innings over his first two outings. Paired with an impressive spring training, it appeared the right-hander was back on track following his rough ending to the 2025 campaign. But lately, things have spiraled.

In Friday’s 12-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, Senga allowed six earned runs on six hits, including two home runs, and three walks over 3.1 innings. He lasted just 2.1 innings in his previous start against the Athletics, yielding seven earned runs on eight hits and two home runs.

“Started off pretty good the first couple of outings,” Mendoza said about Senga Friday. “Coming out of spring training we saw a different guy, but then the last two I think the intent hasn’t been there. We saw the velo at the beginning and now it’s more like feeling for the strike zone, more like pitchability – trying to mix cutters, sweepers as opposed to going right after people.”

Nico Hoerner’s homer off Senga came on a

94.1 MPH fastball, his slowest of the game



Mo Ballesteros’ homer came on an 88.7 MPH cutter, one MPH below it’s season average



Senga needs elite velocity to be successful and right now he doesn’t have it pic.twitter.com/K5U7nurhlg https://t.co/MlOJQj4P7a — James Schiano (@James_Schiano) April 17, 2026

Senga held an MLB-best 1.47 ERA through his first 13 starts last year before a right hamstring strain sidelined him in June. He returned to the mound a month later but was not the same, posting a 5.90 ERA over his next nine outings. By September, he consented to a minor league demotion and spent the rest of the season working on his mechanics at the Triple-A level.

According to Statcast, Senga is averaging 96.3 mph on his fastball through his first four starts this season — up from his averages over the previous three years. Opponents are batting .471 against his cutter (-3 run value), which has been his second-most-thrown pitch (24.6%) so far.

Senga is not the only Mets starter to struggle early this season. David Peterson entered Sunday’s game with a 6.41 ERA, leading the club to start Tobias Myers in his place. The left-hander is still expected to pitch in relief as New York aims to snap its 10-game losing streak.

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