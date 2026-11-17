The New York Mets have a lot of areas they want to upgrade this winter, but the closer spot doesn't appear to be one of them. Despite seeing Devin Williams struggle in his first year as the Mets' closer, FanSided's Pat Ragazzo is reporting that the Mets are planning to move into 2027 with Williams as their closer.

Sources: The Mets view Devin Williams as their closer in 2027 and are currently looking for high-leverage relief help to build around him in the bullpen



For FanSided: https://t.co/fxrjNokAi9 — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) November 14, 2026

Williams had a 4.43 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in his first season as a Met. But Ragazzo notes that underlying metrics showed Williams pitched far more effectively than his bottom-line results indicated. Considering the hefty three-year, $51 million deal the Mets gave Williams last year, it makes sense they would want to see if they can get more out of him than just being a setup man.

One area the Mets could help Williams in is by keeping him in primarily save situations. Williams was notably more effective trying to get a save, pitching to a 2.33 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 20 save situations, a significant difference from the 6.33 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in non-save situations.

How the Mets' Devin Williams' decision will impact the rest of their bullpen

The fact that the Mets will keep Williams as their closer likely takes them out of play for some of the top bullpen arms on the market, such as Padres reliever Adrian Morejon, the only reliever to get a qualifying offer this winter. While Morejon has the potential to be a significant late-inning weapon, David Stearns is unlikely to part with two draft picks to add him to the bullpen.

Ragazzo noted that the Mets have checked in with both lefties they traded away at the trade deadline, A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley, as well as free agents like Alex Vesia, Tim Hill and Jonathan Loaisiga. Hill has since re-signed with the New York Yankees, but it is clear that Stearns is looking for high-leverage arms to work with Williams in the back of the bullpen, not to supplant him.

There are multiple ways to build a bullpen, and the Mets' success after shipping nearly their entire bullpen out at the deadline shows Stearns can build a functional unit without handing out expensive free agent contracts. The current group is a bit short on players with proven ability to get outs in the late innings. However, adding two arms from the aforementioned group would be quite helpful.

The bullpen market should move a bit early, but quality arms are always available near the end of the offseason, which could be protracted this year if the looming lockout drags into spring training. Stearns knows what the Mets need for his bullpen, and he knows they don't need to spend top dollar to do it.

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