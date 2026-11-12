What Do Mets' Free Agent Reliever Rumors Tell Us About Their Bullpen Plans

While it's been quiet so far on the transaction front at the annual GM Meetings in Las Vegas, rumors surrounding potential moves are beginning to flood everyone's timelines.

The New York Mets have been connected to just about every player available, ranging from superstars like Tarik Skubal to lesser-known names such as NPB pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez.

After missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year, David Stearns is leaving no stone unturned in his search to upgrade New York's roster.

One area in particular that needs attention is the bullpen, where the Mets have been tied to a plethora of relievers. That group includes familiar faces like Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter, and new, intriguing outside options such as Alex Vesia, Tim Hill, Jonathan Loaisiga, and the aforementioned Hernandez.

While no deal appears imminent with any of these relievers, the list offers some insight into what Stearns is prioritizing this offseason.

What the rumors are telling us about the Mets' bullpen plans

Of the six relievers the Mets have reportedly been linked to, five are left-handed. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize Stearns is clearly putting an emphasis on acquiring at least one southpaw this offseason. And for good reason.

The Mets' current left-handed bullpen options are extremely thin. Outside of Nate Lavender, who impressed in his rookie season with a 1.66 ERA in 21.2 innings, New York's other left-handed arms consist of veteran Cionel Perez and Jefry Yan.

Sean Manaea or Zac Thornton could certainly be candidates to work out of the bullpen next season if the Mets sign two starting pitchers this winter, as many expect. However, either player would likely be used primarily in long relief, allowing them to move back into the rotation if needed.

New York needs a reliever it can confidently turn to at any point in a game to retire opposing teams' best left-handed hitters. After all, the Mets play in a division filled with dangerous left-handed bats, including Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, James Wood, C.J. Abrams, and Matt Olson.

Raley, Minter, Vesia, Hill, and Hernandez held lefties to an OPS below .690 last season, making each a compelling target to address one of the Mets' biggest needs.

The financial implications of the Mets' bullpen pursuit

The names emerging in the Mets' bullpen rumors may also offer insight into how much Stearns is willing to spend this offseason. Other than Vesia and Loaisiga, every other rumored name will likely sign for a short-term, low-cost deal.

This shouldn't be surprising, as Stearns has historically favored low-cost alternatives when constructing his bullpen. The three-year, $51 million deal Devin Williams signed last winter was by far the largest contract Stearns handed out to a reliever during his tenure with the Mets.

However, Stearns is also aware that the Mets currently lack reliable back-end bullpen options beyond Williams. This is where the next tier of relievers, featuring Vesia and Loaisiga, figures to make more sense.

After trading away Luke Weaver over the summer, the Mets desperately need someone they can rely on late in games. Ideally, New York would target a reliever it could sign to a deal similar to the two-year, $22 million contract Weaver received last offseason.

Loaisiga figures to fall within that price range, while Vesia may require a third year in any potential deal. Signing at least one of the two almost feels necessary given the uncertainty surrounding the remaining free agent candidates.

The Mets would also be wise to explore the trade market, where low-cost alternatives like Anthony Bender and Sam Hentges could be intriguing. New York could even pursue a bigger name like Trevor Megill if it wants to make a splash.

The higher tier of free-agent relievers, headlined by Adrian Morejon, doesn't feel like the right fit for New York, especially considering our recent projection of a five-year, $105 million contract for the left-hander.

Stearns needs to remain opportunistic this offseason and consider how each move could impact his ability to address other roster needs. For instance, whether they sign Tarik Skubal or Michael King could ultimately determine which tier of the bullpen market they pursue.

By exploring relievers across several price ranges, Stearns is keeping his options open as the Mets determine how aggressively they can address their bullpen needs.

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