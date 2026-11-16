The New York Mets have cast a wide net in their search for bullpen help this offseason, having been linked to a diverse range of relievers including Alex Vesia.

The left-hander is undoubtedly one of the best arms available on the free-agent market, coming off another stellar season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He posted a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 58 innings. Acquiring Vesia would significantly lengthen the Mets' bullpen, but actually landing him might be easier said than done.

According to Pat Ragazzo of FanSided, Vesia is drawing interest from half the league. Ragazzo specifically named the Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees as teams vying for the 30-year-old's services.

With such a competitive market, the Mets need to be ready to pivot if they miss out. Here are three relievers David Stearns should have on speed dial.

1. Jonathan Loaisiga

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets have already expressed interest in Loaisiga, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported last week.

Loaisiga is coming off a spectacular season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, posting a 2.42 ERA across 67 innings with 48 strikeouts, a 2.88 FIP, and a 1.03 WHIP.

The former Yankee saw a return in velocity in 2026, averaging 97.9 mph with his sinker after undergoing elbow reconstruction surgery two years prior. The increased velocity paid major dividends as Loaisiga ranked in the 89th percentile of xERA (3.01) and the 92nd percentile for hard-hit percentage (31.7%), according to Baseball Savant.

If New York misses out on Vesia, Loaisiga should instantly become their No.1 bullpen target. There are only a few experienced and trusted high-leverage arms available who would significantly lengthen the Mets' bullpen. That list only grew shorter with Evan Phillips and Emilio Pagan signing with their respective teams last week.

The problem for the Mets is that they are facing stiff competition for Loaisiga, just as they are for Vesia. On November 14, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported that five teams are involved in the right-hander's market and that a decision could be near.

With the Mets lacking experienced high-leverage arms in the back end of their bullpen, they can't afford to walk away this offseason without one of Vesia or Loaisiga.

2. A.J. Minter

Beyond Vesia and Loaisiga, top free-agent options like David Bednar and Adrian Morejon are expected to command lucrative contracts as potential closers. Because of this, the next tier of arms would most likely be where the Mets shop, with A.J. Minter emerging as a sensible target.

Minter, after missing nearly all of 2025 with a torn lat, performed well in his time with New York and Minnesota last season. Across 45.2 innings, the left-hander posted a 2.56 ERA, 41 strikeouts, and a 4.46 FIP.

While his four-seam fastball dropped one tick in velocity last season to an average of 93.5 mph, Minter's signature cutter remained effective, generating a +4 run value.

If the Mets miss out on Vesia, finding another left-handed alternative becomes even more imperative. New York's bullpen lacks left-handed depth, with Nate Lavender and Cionel Perez representing their current options.

The Mets have reportedly checked in with Minter, as Heyman reported last week. Turning to a familiar face like Minter could be the Mets' best course of action if Stearns misses his top targets.

3. Brock Burke

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Brock Burke doesn't have anywhere near the same track record as Vesia, he has started to establish himself as a reliable late-inning weapon.

Last season with the Cincinnati Reds, Burke enjoyed the best year of his six-year career, pitching to a 2.30 ERA across 74.1 innings with 74 strikeouts and a 1.26 WHIP.

What separates the 30-year-old from most other left-handed options is his effectiveness against both sides of the plate. While Burke excelled against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .195 batting average with a .588 OPS, he also performed adequately against righties, holding them to a .208 batting average and a .667 OPS.

The ability to succeed against hitters from both sides of the plate is one of Vesia's greatest strengths. While Vesia has much better numbers, Burke would be a great alternative.

One issue similar to Vesia's is that Burke also struggles with control, posting a 12.7% walk rate that ranked among the highest in baseball. However, Burke also pitched well out of trouble, holding opponents to a .218 batting average with runners in scoring position.

With the Mets needing a more experienced left-handed option in their bullpen, Burke may be the best candidate after Vesia.

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