Adrian Morejon hasn't been a name that's been linked to the Mets this offseason, but David Stearns has been known for his surprise signings in previous offseasons, and there's no reason to think he'd stop now. Morejon has consistently been one of the best relievers in the game, and now he's on the open market for the first time in his career.

The Mets bullpen was solid in 2026, but with all of the turnover at the trade deadline, it's a shell of what it once was. Nate Lavender, Cionel Perez, and Jefry Yan are the only left-handed relievers who remain on the roster.

Of those three, Lavender is the only one who's likely to make the team on Opening Day. If Morejon enters the picture, suddenly the bullpen inches closer to elite status.

Why is Morejon a strong fit?

One common denominator among every great bullpen is a reliable left-hander. While Lavender has had his moments, his injury history and lack of consistent big league time are concerns. Morejon is arguably the best left-handed reliever in the game and instantly gives the bullpen credibility.

Entering his age-28 season, he is almost certainly going to be looking for a multi-year offer, and while Stearns has been hesitant to sign pitchers to long-term contracts, Morejon has more than earned it. In his past three seasons, his ERA hasn't touched three, and his playoff performances have been exceptional.

There are other intriguing left-handed bullpen options on the market, such as Brock Burke, but none have the playoff experience of Morejon. Burke would be far cheaper, but with the pocketbook of Steve Cohen behind him, Stearns should toss his financial concerns out the window.

What are the roadblocks to Morejon signing?

While all the prior explanations of why he would be a strong fit remain true, there's still a reason why his name hasn't come up in many Mets off-season conversations. The Mets have been very hesitant to pursue free agents with qualifying offers attached to them in the past, and there's no reason to think that would be any different this offseason.

Morejon has a qualifying offer from the Padres, meaning that San Diego would receive a compensatory draft pick if he were to sign elsewhere. Given the draft penalties that the Mets have received for being one of the teams that exceed the luxury tax threshold, it's difficult to imagine that they would forfeit a pick.

However, sometimes a player is worth the future risk, especially for Stearns, who could lose his job if he doesn't succeed this season. There's no Brooks Raley to rely on in this bullpen, and while they can bring him back, there's no telling if, at 38 years old, he's reached the end of his rope, especially considering his disappointing Phillies tenure.

What could the contract actually look like?

Spotrac has his projected average annual salary set at $11.9 million, with his market value being three years at $35.79 million. For context, last season, Devin Williams signed a three-year, $51 million deal.

Williams is a closer, which automatically inflates his value, but he hasn't had half the success that Morejon has had in the postseason. Morejon's stuff is also much more impressive, with an elite four-pitch mix.

The point being, Stearns should take into account where he's chosen to invest in the past and analyze whether or not his future investments have a better chance of success. By the numbers, it looks like Morejon is a far better investment than Williams was, and could even make Williams better by being an elite setup man.

Sometimes, teams that are looking to take the next step need to think outside the box and challenge their conventional ways. The Mets can do just that by signing one of the best relievers in baseball this offseason.

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