Mets Getting Sleeper Prospect in Freddy Peralta Trade Is Underrated Win

The New York Mets traded away Freddy Peralta on Sunday afternoon, marking the end of the former ace's tenure in Queens. The Mets brought in Peralta in late January in hopes of finding an ace to put in front of Nolan McLean in a hunt for the team’s first division title since 2015, but it all went wrong very quickly.

After 22 starts, the Mets traded their failed ace to the Tampa Bay Rays for a trio of prospects, marking the first major move of their sell-off before Monday's trading deadline.

In return for Peralta, the Mets received a trio of solid prospects: starter Gary Gill Hill, outfielder Aiden Smith, and infielder Emilien Pitre, all of whom are ranked in the Mets’ top-30 prospects list via MLB Pipeline.

With three new prospects near the top end of the system, it is clear to see why New York jumped on this offer from Tampa Bay.

That being said, it is time to start looking forward to seeing where the prospects acquired in the deal can fit into the Mets' plans. More so than the other two, it is incredibly easy to see where Pitre, a second baseman, fits into the Mets' plans.

After a breakout first half of the season this year, he could continue his climb with the Mets, likely in Double-A with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Long-term, he profiles as a piece that can help most any team at the Major League level.

For the Mets specifically, he could be representing a change in philosophy, and a welcome one at that.

Mets' newest prospect 2B Emilien Pitre could end up being a steal

Pitre was selected by the Rays in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft and has started to break out in a major way this season. After a solid 2025 season, Pitre’s wRC+ has jumped from 122 in 2025 to 139 for this year, and the most startling change might be when he doesn’t swing his bat.

Pitre has walked 30 more times than he has struck out this year, while dropping his strikeout rate from 20.4% to 10.4%.

Émilien Pitre had himself a multi-hit game last night which included a triple.



In his 17 games this month, he's slashing .322/.438/.525 w/ a .964 OPS & a 155 wRC+. Overall on the season, he has 64 walks to 40 strikeouts w/ a Z-Con% ~90% across A+ & AA. pic.twitter.com/tRtuohbC9o — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) July 29, 2026

With such a drastic drop in his strikeout rate, Pitre is putting the ball in play or taking his walks far more frequently.

The young infielder's power has remained mostly unchanged, as his ISO (.139) is still within 14 points of his mark last season (.125). However, he is already within four doubles of his season total (19) from last year (23), and that could be thanks in part to his running abilities.

This season, the former Kentucky Wildcat has stolen 32 bases (a new career high). He stole 14 bases last year and could triple that number by the time the 2026 campaign ends with the Mets’ organization.

Mixing his on-base skills with his newfound base-running prowess, Pitre could find himself a role with the big league club in no time.

Nonetheless, don't be shocked if in a few months, Pitre's name is flying up prospect rankings with the Mets, let alone seeing his name on the lineup card in Queens before the end of the season.