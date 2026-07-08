Mets Have Obvious Kodai Senga Replacement Waiting in Triple-A

The Mets have clearly made several mistakes this season. Whether it was moving on from Pete Alonso last offseason, believing in Freddy Peralta, or simply trusting David Stearns to build a roster in New York, much has gone wrong.

However, Kodai Senga's career in Queens has been a slow-burning disaster. What started as a memorable tenure now needs to be resolved quickly.

Senga burst onto the scene in 2023 as an emerging star from Japan, taking the league by storm. He finished his rookie season with a 2.98 ERA through 29 starts and a 12-7 record, striking out 202 batters. He finished as runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year behind Corbin Carroll. However, injuries struck the pitcher in 2024, limiting him to just one start, before he suffered another injury in 2025 that fundamentally changed his performance on the mound.

The 2026 season has been a complete disaster for the 33-year-old. He lost his spot in the starting rotation after beginning the season with a 9.00 ERA, moving to the bullpen upon returning from the injured list to find his rhythm.

The first result was promising. Debuting in a bulk-relief role on June 28, Senga threw five innings and allowed just two runs, showing signs of his former self. His second outing, against the Braves on July 3, also showed promise as he went 2.2 innings and allowed only one run.

However, his performance on Tuesday night regressed, as he threw three innings while walking four and allowing four runs. This latest start showed that the Mets must stop relying on past success; it is time to give younger players a chance.

Why Zach Thornton deserves a full opportunity

Zach Thornton has made his mark in the majors twice this season, demonstrating true potential as a big-league starter. While it is likely the 24-year-old will get a look in August after the Mets ship away pieces of their rotation, the team should consider giving him a chance now.

Thornton impressed on June 26, starting the first game of Andy Green’s managerial career with the Mets. The rookie went six innings against the Phillies, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out seven batters while walking one. Shortly after that dominant outing, the Mets sent him back to Triple-A to make room for a fresh arm.

Zach Thornton was STRONG in his second MLB start 💪



6.0 IP, 1 R, 7 K pic.twitter.com/eN7Ep5PMbA — Mets Player Development (@MetsPlayerDev) June 27, 2026

The Mets' No. 12 prospect appeared for the Syracuse Mets on July 1, throwing 5.2 innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out four. His next outing is scheduled for Wednesday, but the Mets could skip that start to let him pitch this weekend against the Red Sox.

Thornton proved in just his second career start that he can work through trouble effectively. In the first inning, he allowed three consecutive hits and a run before escaping the jam. The rookie then threw five consecutive scoreless innings, allowing just two more hits to finish a strong night.

Directly replacing Senga with Thornton will be difficult. Senga is in the fourth year of a five-year, $75 million contract, leaving the Mets responsible for his remaining salary plus a guaranteed $15 million for 2027. This makes him virtually untradable unless the team absorbs the entire cost. Furthermore, Senga possesses significant leverage, including a 10-team no-trade list and a no-demotion clause that allowed him to block a minor league assignment.

That said, after an abysmal debut from journeyman reliever Matt Seelinger on Tuesday night, a spot will likely open on the active roster. This allows the Mets to promote Thornton permanently.