Mets Hope Star Ace Can Help Them Snap Losing Skid

Two weeks ago, the New York Mets picked up their fourth straight victory on the heels of a Ronny Mauricio walk-off hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the tenth inning, improving to 7-4 on the young season.

They haven't won a game since.

The Mets are returning home tonight to begin a nine-game homestand on an 11-game losing streak, their longest since 2004. Their offense has been the main catalyst throughout this dreadful skid, as they have been outscored 62-19 and averaged fewer than two runs per game.

New York is now 7-15 on the year and in last place in the NL East. The Atlanta Braves are not only running away with first place in the division, but they are the only team with a winning record.

However, it's still early and the Mets have time to right the ship. That can all start tonight in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins with their ace on the mound.

Can Nolan McLean help get the Mets back on track?

Apr 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (26) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When you're currently on an extensive losing streak like the Mets are in the midst of, you need some sort of spark. That's exactly what the Mets are getting with their ace, Nolan McLean, on the mound for them tonight against the Twins.

After posting a 5-1 record with a 2.08 ERA towards the end of last season, McLean has picked up right where he left off. In four starts, the right-hander has a dazzling 2.28 ERA with 28 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.76 across 23.2 innings of work. McLean is also coming off an exceptional outing in his last start against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers.

McLean went toe to toe with reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, allowing just a first inning run over seven frames on two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. However, he settled for a no-decision in what ended up being a 2-1 win for Los Angeles.

Nolan McLean with the nasty curveball to strike out Freddie Freeman pic.twitter.com/bP9wWbfsEu — SNY (@SNYtv) April 15, 2026

The 24-year-old has clearly cemented himself as the club's ace as he's only gotten better throughout his first four starts of the 2026 campaign. He could be the spark the Mets need tonight.

While the pitching for the most part hasn't been the biggest issue for the Mets during this 11-game slide, Nolan McLean is the type of starter the Mets most desperately need tonight to help get a struggling offense and team in general back in the win column.

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