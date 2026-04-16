Mets Mulling IL For Injured Infielder, Eyeing Juan Soto Return

The New York Mets may lose another pivotal bat to their lineup.

Prior to their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that infielder Jorge Polanco will be getting the night off after playing last night, with his nagging Achilles injury still plaguing him. Mendoza also added that a stint on the injured list for the veteran infielder is "still on the table."

"Yesterday, he felt it a lot more," Mendoza said. "Trying to take advantage of tomorrow's off day and we'll go from there. We've got to check back on him and see if there's some type of availability for today's game."

Carlos Mendoza talks about Jorge Polanco getting the night off:



"Yesterday, he felt it a lot more. Trying to take advantage of tomorrow's off day and we'll go from there. We've got to check back on him and see if there's some type of availability for today's game." pic.twitter.com/CZWuAvbzVm — SNY (@SNYtv) April 16, 2026

It's no secret that Polanco has been dealing with this Achilles injury for quite some time, and his lack of production on offense may be due to that injury. The 32-year-old, who has been limited to DH duties after entering this season as the starting first baseman, is batting just .179 on the season with one home run and two RBI and has gone just 2-for-20 over his last six games.

As Mendoza alluded to, New York has an off day on Thursday before they head to Chicago on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Cubs. The hope is that with that off day, Polanco's Achilles could feel a bit better, but if it doesn't, the Mets may have to put him on the shelf.

Mets provide update on Juan Soto's potential return

Apr 1, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Mendoza also gave a positive injury update on Juan Soto, whose return to the Mets could come as close to their next homestand.

Mendoza said that Soto ran again today in New York and took batting practice against Brooklyn Cyclones pitchers. If all goes well, the All-Star outfielder will be slated to return when the Mets return home next week, when they start a nine-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals.

Carlos Mendoza says that Juan Soto ran again today and took live at-bats against Brooklyn pitchers pic.twitter.com/UFA0rhAki6 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 16, 2026

Soto has been on the IL since April 6, when he suffered a minor calf strain against the San Francisco Giants on April 3 while rounding second base. Prior to his injury, the 27-year-old was the Mets' best hitter, batting .335/.412/.516 with a home run, four RBI and two doubles in eight games.

The Mets also got an official timetable on how long they will be without Jared Young, who was placed on the IL with a left meniscus tear. Mendoza said Young will undergo surgery in New York on Thursday and is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks.

Prior to his injury, Young not only looked impressive at the plate but also showed off his versatility, playing both first base and left field. In 11 games, Young posted a .350 batting average with two RBI and an OPS of .841. Outfielder MJ Melendez was called up to the major league roster in Young's place, and will be batting eighth tonight as the Mets' DH.

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