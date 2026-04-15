Mets Provide Rationale for Star's Early Defensive Lapse

Things have not been pretty for the New York Mets, who currently sit at 7-11 and are riding a seven-game losing streak.

Like all rough patches, these early struggles can be attributed to several things. For one, the Mets have been without their superstar left fielder Juan Soto, who has been on the injured list nursing a calf strain for the last eight games. There is no doubt that losing the team's best hitter is tough to overcome, but what has been especially discouraging during the recent skid is the play of their other star, Francisco Lindor.

Lindor has had a very cold bat to start the season, slashing just .194/.301/.306 through the first 18 games. But the 32-year-old is typically a slow starter at the plate, and his February 11th hand surgery is certainly doing him no favors either. Considering both of these things, it's reasonable to expect that Lindor will get things turned around shortly.

But Lindor's struggles have gone beyond offensive production. The normally steady glove of Lindor has been inconsistent thus far, as the former Platinum Glove shortstop has had a number of mental lapses on the infield that have many wondering if his current issues go beyond just a dry spell at the plate.

One of Lindor's biggest mistakes came in the second inning of the Mets' 11-6 loss to the Athletics on Saturday, where the 12-year veteran failed to cover second base on a ground ball up the middle that was fielded by second baseman Marcus Semien. Instead of an inning-ending double play, Semien only managed the out at second which allowed a run to come home and left Kodai Senga in a jam.

Here's another look at that potential double play ball that Francisco Lindor was not in position to turn: pic.twitter.com/xDcqhhCQw7 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 11, 2026

Lindor owned the mistake while explaining his perspective after the game, saying "I went after the ball. Marcus was there and didn't make it to second base and didn't turn the double play. Senga could've got out of the inning there and I didn't help him."

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also spoke about the play, struggling to explain how his usually reliable shortstop failed to cover the bag.

"It's weird because that's not him," Mendoza said. "It's hard to explain. He'll be the first one, he'll tell you that he's got to be better. Never seen that, some of those plays that he's just out of position at times."

Carlos Mendoza was asked about Francisco Lindor's lapses early on in the season:



"It's weird because that's not him. It's hard to explain. He'll be the first one, he'll tell you that he's got to be better. Never seen that, some of those plays that he's just out of position at… pic.twitter.com/fuyddxIbs8 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 11, 2026

Criticism of Lindor's defensive lapses began to pour in from all angles, as media personality and former MLB All-Star A.J. Pierzynski chimed in about it on an episode of the Foul Territory podcast.

“What the heck is Francisco Lindor doing?” Pierzynski said. “We’ve all made mistakes. We’ve all forgot how many outs there are. We all forgot this and that, but forgetting to turn double plays repeatedly. I don’t know. It’s just something I haven’t seen from him. So, it’s shocking.”

MLB Insider Gives Mets' Perspective on Lindor's Defensive Woes

But on Wednesday, another media member spoke up to provide a different perspective on the situation. Joel Sherman of the New York Post took to his podcast The Show to explain what he heard from people within the Mets organization regarding this particular play.

"In the last messed up play, the one where he went behind Semien," Sherman said. "I was talking to Met people and they were like 'look, it's a bad play. But understand, for the last few years, we had him pulled all the way up the middle because Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso were on the right side and those guys were really pushed toward the right field line."

The insider continued to recount from his conversation with Mets officials, saying "I think his muscle memory was that nobody's going to get this ball, I got to go cut it off before it gets to the outfield, and so he didn't break to second base."

.@Joelsherman1 spoke to Mets people about the play where Francisco Lindor went behind Marcus Semien on the ground ball so they couldn't turn the double play.



Here's what they had to say: pic.twitter.com/7tI8T6mFef — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 15, 2026

What Sherman ultimately qualified as "excuses" from the Mets actually gives some interesting insight into how some of these early season errors can occur, especially given the complete roster overhaul that occurred during the offseason. With Lindor unable to get reps alongside Semien during spring training due to his hamate injury, it's reasonable to expect some disconnect between the two veteran infielders.

Of course, Lindor is held to a higher standard than most in New York given his years of excellence and role as a leader in the clubhouse. But with added context it is easy to see how a lapse like this occurred with his new double play partner in a game against his former double play partner.

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