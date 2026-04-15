Insider Sets The Record Straight on Carlos Mendoza’s Mets Job Security

The New York Mets' slow start to the season, combined with a poor finish to last season, has led to considerable consternation about the team's performance. Considering how much money owner Steve Cohen has invested into the payroll, it would be reasonable to assume that manager Carlos Mendoza could find himself on the hot seat.

That is not, however, the case according to reporting from Will Sammon of The Athletic. In his latest column, Sammon discusses the fact that most of the issues surrounding the team aren't Mendoza's fault. It is certainly fair to point out that Mendoza can't swing the bat or drive in a runner from scoring position, two issues that have plagued the Mets' lineup so far.

Let’s lean into the absurdity of discussing a manager’s job in the middle of April and say it plainly: I don’t think Carlos Mendoza at this point is in danger of losing his job. And he shouldn't be. Column: https://t.co/yg6Cf5UPyX — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) April 15, 2026

Two issues that the manager can be looked at for are how prepared the team is and whether they are still listening to him. Sammon notes that several veteran players, including Tommy Pham, have indicated that the team's preparation is not an issue.

Pham's support of the manager is noteworthy since he made headlines after leaving in 2023 for being critical of the Mets' work ethic. The Mets have had, according to Sammon, multiple players show up daily for early batting practice hours before first pitch.

Nobody likes to lose but I saw some “ green shoots tonight “. On offense, Lindor had two hits including a home run. Bichette got a double hitting it to left field as opposed to recently being right field prone. Benge got a solid hit. Soto started his running progression today.… — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) April 15, 2026

Owner Steve Cohen also came out after Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers with an encouraging tone, feeling like the team was close to a breakthrough. That statement is noteworthy since Cohen could force the issue if he feels the team isn't responding to its manager, which doesn't appear to be the case.

"You know that at some point during the regular season of 162, you're going to face adversity. Here we are, pretty early, facing adversity. You've just got to find a way to get through it. You've got to find a way. We will."



- Carlos Mendoza pic.twitter.com/geFq9tn1h3 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 14, 2026

Mendoza certainly appears to have taken the losses personally and, according to Sammon's reporting, has earned him respect from the players in the room. The fact that this is a largely new team with a new coaching staff is also expected to give him time to figure things out.

Why It Is Still Too Early To Make A Definitive Statement On Carlos Mendoza

While Mendoza has made a few questionable lineup calls and bullpen decisions this year, they are not the reason the Mets are losing games. That is almost entirely due to a lack of offense, largely as a result of injuries to Juan Soto and Jorge Polanco effectively neutralizing two of the team's top four hitters.

The weight of last season's collapse has clearly bothered the Mets when they fall behind, with the ninth inning of games on Sunday and Tuesday seeing players expand the strike zone to try and be the hero. The eventual return of Soto should help in that regard as it will add a proven MVP candidate back to the top of the batting order.

The most unlikable thing about this Mets team is how poor their at-bats become in the 9th inning



Every time their back is against a wall, discipline goes completely out the window and we see them flailing all over the place.



Happened against AZ, against ATH, now tonight too — jack (@Jolly_Olive) April 15, 2026

Mendoza has become an easy target since he is in the final year of his contract and is one of the biggest faces remaining from last season's collapse. Sammon does correctly point out, however, that the Mets easily could have moved on after last season but didn't due to David Stearns' faith in his choice for manager.

Stearns also has shown plenty of patience over the years, never firing a coach or manager in season during his tenure with the Mets or Milwaukee Brewers. Unless Cohen forces the issue, which doesn't seem likely any time soon, the Mets will give Mendoza time to get his team together and figure things out.

The fact that these conversations are happening 18 games into the season is also quite laughable. While the Mets are playing poorly, they still have over 140 games to turn things around, which is an eternity when they haven't even played a single game inside their own division.

If things continue to stagnate and the Mets are floundering in last place around Memorial Day, perhaps then a further discussion is warranted. Now, however, is far too early to cast aside a manager being asked to work with a new clubhouse and coaching staff after three weeks of baseball.

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