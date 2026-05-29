Mets Receive Encouraging Injury Update on Clay Holmes

The Mets’ injury luck has been among the worst in Major League Baseball this season. Just ask Clay Holmes, who was in the middle of a career year as a starting pitcher before taking a 111-mph comebacker off the leg that sent him to the injured list with a fractured fibula. Holmes was initially expected to return around mid-August, with surgery likely on the table.

However, recent findings show that not only could Holmes return sooner rather than later, but the 33-year-old will no longer require surgery. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that surgery is no longer necessary because there was no displacement in the fractured fibula, which is outstanding news for Holmes’ long-term health. While the natural healing process could take longer, avoiding surgery is unquestionably the better outcome.

For the Mets, Holmes’ return could mean many things. If they somehow climb back into Wild Card contention by August, they would regain one of their best arms. If he returns earlier than expected, there’s even a world where moving him at the trade deadline might not be the worst idea.

The potential Clay Holmes options

Holmes has been one of the few unconventional moves that actually worked in David Stearns’ favor. The former closer signed with the Mets in 2024 with the goal of transitioning into a starting pitcher, and the move has completely revitalized his career. In 2026, Holmes has looked like a breakout star.

His production this season has been ace-like, posting a 2.39 ERA through nine starts with a 4-4 record while averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Mets pitching has struggled since Holmes went down, allowing an average of 4.5 runs per game, while Nolan McLean has completely fallen off the rails over his last several outings. Holmes provides the Mets with consistent, effective innings that take pressure off both the bullpen and the rest of the rotation — something the team has clearly missed.

McLean is experiencing the pressure that comes with rookie baseball, forcing pitches while opposing teams begin figuring out his tendencies. Having Holmes back would stabilize the Mets’ rotation, limiting the need for constant spot starts that disrupt the rhythm of the rest of the staff.

However, if Holmes returns quickly, the Mets could also gauge the trade market in August, where interest in the veteran right-hander would likely be strong.