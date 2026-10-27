Mets Should Be All for a Clay Holmes Reunion This Offseason

When the New York Mets signed Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million contract in December 2024 to convert him to a starting pitcher, the move certainly drew questions.

Before the 2025 season began, Holmes had just six career starts as a starting pitcher and hadn't made a start since 2018 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, Holmes and the Mets proved the move was worth the risk.

In 33 games (31 starts) in 2025, the righty posted a 12-8 record with a 3.53 ERA in a career-high 165.2 innings pitched. Expectations were high the following year for Holmes, who got off to another fast start.

In his first four starts of the 2026 season, Holmes quickly became the Mets' best starting pitcher, logging the tenth-best ERA in the National League at 2.39. Holmes' spectacular start, though, came to an end when the 32-year-old suffered a fractured right fibula when he was hit in the right leg by a comebacker during his start against the New York Yankees on May 15, keeping him out until August.

The Mets traded Holmes and Tyrone Taylor to the Chicago Cubs for infielder prospect Jefferson Rojas on August 3, when New York became sellers at the deadline. Holmes made nine regular-season starts for the Cubs, posting a 2-4 record and a 4.25 ERA.

Despite trading Holmes at the deadline, a reunion between the two sides this offseason would be a perfect match, especially with the Amazins in need of adding starting pitching.

The Mets need to bring back Clay Holmes

One obvious reason is that Holmes is widely expected to opt out of the final year of his aforementioned three-year contract he signed with the Mets to seek a larger deal. If so, it should be a no-brainer for New York to re-sign him.

Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reported on Monday about Holmes that "people familiar with his thinking say he is open to a return to the Mets if the right deal is offered."

Holmes was particularly dominant against right-handed hitters during the regular season, holding them to a .198 batting average and a .528 OPS. At the same time, Holmes was just as dominant against left-handed hitters, allowing just a .225 batting average.

When the offseason officially gets underway, the Mets are expected to add a starter or two to bolster their rotation. As things stand, the near locks to be in the rotation when the 2027 season starts are Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Zac Thornton. While Sean Manaea could contend for the fourth spot, it's still unclear who will fill the rest of the rotation.

Another reason this reunion makes sense is that Holmes is very familiar with the Mets and wouldn't need much time to acclimate.

The Mets starters averaged just 4.88 innings in the regular season, which was the lowest mark in baseball. That is clearly not a sustainable formula.

Holmes would certainly help with this issue that plagued New York. He went six or more innings in five of his outings this season.

What the Mets could offer Clay Holmes in free agency

If the Mets are serious about reuniting with Holmes and he opts out, the righty could ink a deal for five years worth over $50 million. While the Mets are expected to be in on other top free-agent starting pitchers, including Tarik Skubal, Holmes is a strong fallback option because of his ties to the club and his prior success as a Mets starter.

With the Mets in dire need to bolster their starting staff to go along with their three young arms in McLean, Scott and Thornton, it would not be a surprise at all if Clay Holmes is a New York Met in 2027.

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