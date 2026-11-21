David Stearns has a chance to do two things he loves, all in one signing. Add a player whose value is low and bring a Yankee across town.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Yankees decided to non-tender Luis Gil. The 28-year-old has had a rough couple of seasons, but given his 2024 AL Rookie of the Year campaign, a trade could have been warranted.

Instead, he will hit the open market. While a starter for the majority of his career, he gained bullpen experience towards the end of 2026 and, considering the market, should be worthy of a look by the Mets and other bullpen-needy teams.

What could his role look like?

It's difficult for starters to transition to the bullpen, but Gil doesn't have much of a choice. He could still be viable rotation depth, but anything more than that seems far-fetched unless he proves himself in 2027.

The simplest way to make the move would be to use him as a long man. The Mets had a lot of issues with pitchers going deep into games last year, and even when things are going well, most starters don't last any longer than six innings.

There are worse options for a long man, and not many with the upside that Gil has. The worst-case scenario is that it doesn't work out, and the team pivots, perhaps to Sean Manaea, who could be out of a rotation spot depending on who is brought in this offseason.

Is he worth a second chance?

Whenever a player, particularly a pitcher, has a quick downfall from excellence, it's worth examining whether or not they even deserve a flier. In most cases with pitchers, it's injuries that are to blame for the poor performance and ultimately end careers.

With Gil, injuries have definitely been a part of the story, but not enough to give up on him, and certainly not enough to shudder at the thought of even giving him a chance. His most significant recent injury came in 2025, when a high-grade lat strain in spring training caused him to miss the first four months of the season.

He's also had Tommy John surgery, but that was in 2022, and having the surgery once is commonplace in today's game. Point being, while injuries have had an impact, there's no reason to think they should prevent him from reaching the level of a serviceable big-league pitcher again.

A change of scenery

Sometimes, losing the baggage from a previous franchise can help a player restart their career on a new note. Gil had heavy expectations after 2024, and simply never lived up to them, especially with the lack of strikeouts.

Gil went from an elite strikeout pitcher, 171 in 151.2 innings in '24, to being a non-factor in the following two seasons. However, the pressure to be a strikeout pitcher would not exist in a long-man role with the Mets, or even as starting pitching depth.

That's just one example and may seem unimportant in the big picture, but it illustrates the lack of expectations, something that never existed for him with the Yankees after his breakout season.

Gil is no stranger to expectations being pulled from him. He was at one time a top prospect for the Yankees, but after his aforementioned Tommy John surgery, he became a bit of a forgotten man in the farm system. Gerrit Cole's spring training injury in 2024 ultimately got him a rotation spot, a far cry from the way he was expected to get a full-time role.

He took full advantage and set himself up for future success. Obviously, that did not work out, but perhaps there is something to be said about how he performs when nobody is expecting anything from him.

It won't make or break the offseason, but sometimes a small move can make a difference. For Stearns, Gil is a textbook low-risk, high-reward signing that's worth the gamble.

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