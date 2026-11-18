The Mets' 2026 trade deadline was key to replenishing their farm system, but it left the bullpen a shell of what it once was. Key members, including Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazobán, and A.J. Minter, were traded, opening the door for fresh faces like Nate Lavender to make an impression.

While there's potential with the bullpen as it's currently set, there also needs to be some veteran support. That's where Bryan Abreu, the 29-year-old long-time Astros reliever, should come into play.

Abreu has spent eight big-league seasons with Houston and has been with the organization since 2013. This offseason is his first as a free agent.

He pitched to a 3.73 ERA over 62.2 innings last season and has been a mainstay in their bullpen since 2022. Spotrac projects his market value at 3 years, $32.79 million.

Why Abreu?

Evaluating a reliever can be tricky; after all, it's probably the most volatile role in the sport. Devin Williams was proof of that, both with the Yankees and in his first season with the Mets.

In fact, there are plenty of examples of similar cases where elite relievers come to New York and go through adversity they've never experienced before. For Abreu, 2026 started as a disaster but ended with some of the most impressive pitching of his career.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu could be an intriguing fit for the New York Mets' bullpen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Josh Hader injured at the start of the season, Abreu took over the closer role, and to say it didn't go well would be putting it lightly. He posted a 10.13 ERA in April, a number so alarming that it led him to pull up his pants and change into high socks to feel different on the mound.

Whether it was because of superstition or Hader's return in June, his season turned around drastically. From July through August, he allowed just eight total runs, cementing his status as one of the game's best relievers.

Point being, Abreu knows what it's like to have nothing working for him on the mound, yet he finds a way to persevere and make up for it. The rose-tinted-glasses view of a reliever being perfect is a far- fetched one, and bringing a veteran into the fold who knows how to rebound under pressure is key, especially in New York.

Evaluating the market

The reliever market, like the rest of free agency, is a tough one to navigate. There's talent to be had, but the drop-off from the top names to the mid-tier names is a big one.

Abreu is part of the top tier and one of the youngest names available despite his experience. Aside from Adrian Morejon, who would also be a smart name for the Mets to keep an eye on, Abreu is the youngest option.

Youth has been something that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has emphasized. The rotation and outfield are full of players just starting their careers, giving them a real chance to change the culture of the team.

Abreu is far from perfect. His walk rate needs to improve, and his strikeout rate, while still very good at 11.9, could use a return to the 13.3 he had in 2025. The important thing is that the potential is there, and with a good pitching coach, perhaps he shows it.

Stearns has been known for taking chances on players at a good value, and Abreu would be a more solid bet than most. A 3.73 ERA would be a good season for most bullpen pitchers, but for Abreu, it was only half the season he normally has.

The highest ERA of his prior four seasons was 3.10 in 2024. Aside from that, ERA's in the high ones and low twos were routine, along with triple-digit strikeouts.

Normally, when Stearns chooses to be a little light with his pocketbook and signs a cheaper option, Mets fans lay out their grievances. With Abreu, Stearns could buy fairly low at a $10.9 million AAV and hope to reclaim one of the best setup men that the sport has to offer.

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