Mets Should Look to Pry Emerson Hancock in Potential Luke Weaver-Mariners Trade

For the Mets, their trade deadline plans are set. On Aug. 3, the team will likely sell off all its expiring pieces to contending teams, hoping to retool its depleted farm system for the future. However, the Mets have several players with team control post-2026, guys who will draw interest from playoff teams. The biggest name on the market for New York: Luke Weaver.

The former Yankee has transformed into a dominant high-leverage reliever, pitching with full confidence in Queens, holding a 1.93 ERA through 40 appearances and keeping opposing hitters to a .162 batting average. The numbers are among the best for any reliever in baseball, providing playoff teams with late-game pitching and prior playoff experience.

The Mets signed Weaver this past offseason to a two-year, $22 million contract, meaning whoever acquires the 32-year-old would have his services for 2027 at just $11 million. It also means they'd likely have to pay a high price, especially for one of, if not the best, relievers on the market.

Potential suitor: Seattle Mariners

David Schoenfield of ESPN reported that the Mariners are in search of a high-leverage right-handed reliever, especially after Matt Brash was sidelined with a lat strain on June 8, leaving Seattle with just Eduard Bazardo, who holds a 5.59 ERA in July.

The Mariners are usually in the same situation during every trade deadline, looking to desperately add pieces for a struggling squad in late July, followed by a sudden playoff push. In 2025, they added Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez, and Caleb Ferguson, three pieces who helped lead Seattle to an ALCS appearance.

Weaver would be the perfect addition to a team with many potential pieces to send off, especially with one of the Mets' biggest needs in the pitching department. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reported that the Mariners could potentially look to use veteran pitcher Luis Castillo and rising starter Emerson Hancock in any potential trades at the deadline.

Castillo should instantly be a name crossed off as a possibility for the Mets. Even while holding control, the 33-year-old has regressed as a starter, holding a 3-9 record through 20 games with a 5.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts, holding opposing hitters to a .270 average. However, the 27-year-old Hancock would be the perfect piece in a potential Weaver trade.

Hancock wouldn't hit free agency until 2030, when he turns 31, giving the Mets four years with a starter who continues to develop at a high level in the majors. Through 19 starts this season, the Mariners' former No. 4 prospect holds a 3.16 ERA with a 6-4 record, striking out 97 batters with a 1.01 WHIP.

Emerson Hancock's last 4 starts:



20.1 IP | 1.33 ERA | 0.93 WHIP

16 K | 7 BB



Season Stats:



105.1 IP

97 K

3.16 ERA | 1.01 WHIP | 8.29 K/9#TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/FjvE6EnIBl — PaceBall (@paceball__) July 22, 2026

The real question is, would Hancock be enough for the Mets to move Weaver? Many teams in the majors will be calling about the 32-year-old, given that he has an entire year of control, which will likely drive up the asking price, especially with the chance he could be the best option available.

The Mariners could be forced to toss in a top-15 prospect within their organization, with No. 12 Korbyn Dickerson standing out as a potential option.

The 22-year-old has been a treat to watch within the Mariners system, showing promise in Single-A and High-A with a .279 BA and .833 OPS through 83 games. If the Mets can land a top-15 prospect, plus a major-league level starter for Weaver, their trade deadline could instantly be considered a success, even before their other moves take place before the deadline.