If the New York Mets are serious about contending in 2027, upgrading first base should be one of their top priorities.

After letting homegrown first baseman Pete Alonso depart in free agency last offseason, New York lacked an everyday first baseman for much of the season, especially after Jorge Polanco, who entered 2026 as the expected full-time first baseman, was lost for much of the season.

All eyes are now on the Mets to see who they add at first base in free agency or the trade market. But if there is one first baseman they should avoid pursuing this winter, it should be this potential trade chip from the Boston Red Sox.

Why it would be a mistake for the Mets to acquire Tristan Casas

One potential first-base option fell off the board for the Mets last week when the aforementioned Red Sox signed Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract after his resurgent 2026 campaign with the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers.

With Bauers now expected to man first base in 2027 for Boston, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported Sunday that the ballclub could look to shop Tristan Casas this offseason. The Mets should stay away.

Casas' tenure with the Red Sox has been marked by numerous injuries and disappointing play, making it likely that his time with the team is over following the free-agent acquisition of Bauers.

The 26-year-old missed all of last season after suffering an intercostal strain in his left wrist while rehabbing from a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee, which cut his 2025 season short. During the 2025 season, Casas struggled, slashing just .182/.277/.303 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 29 games. He hasn't played since May 2, 2025, and the Red Sox have signaled it's time to move on from him.

While Casas had a 24-homer campaign with Boston in 2023, the Mets shouldn't even consider trading for the first baseman for obvious reasons. One is the injury bug.

After the aforementioned Polanco played just 37 games last season due to season-ending ankle surgery, New York can't let history repeat itself in 2027 by bringing in a player with a long injury history like Casas. Look what also happened last offseason when David Stearns brought in veteran outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox, who had a history of injuries. It just wouldn't be a smart move.

Casas is also a left-handed batter, which goes against what the Mets are looking for: a right-handed batter, as they had just four last season.

The Mets need an established first baseman who can play every day next season after this past season's disaster. Tristan Casas may not cost you much in a trade, but he's a first baseman the Amazins should steer clear of as the offseason rolls on.

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