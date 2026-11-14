Projecting $40 Million Contract That Could Solve Mets First Base Issue

With the MLB lockout looming, the New York Mets would love nothing more than to make a few moves before it begins.

Coming off a second straight disappointing season, the Mets have a lot of work to do this offseason if they want to compete in what is expected to be an ultra-competitive NL East. One area where New York is looking to improve is first base, especially after letting franchise cornerstone Pete Alonso depart last winter to the Baltimore Orioles.

It remains to be seen who the Mets will target at first base this offseason, but if there is one player who could fly under the radar and provide a huge boost to their lineup, it's Ty France on a short-term deal.

Why Ty France is worth a $40 million gamble

If the Mets want to fill their first base hole, could Ty France be the answer? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season was a feel-good story for the aforementioned France. After signing only a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres in February 2026, France proved he was worth the risk. In 133 games, France slugged a career-high 21 home runs, drove in 72 RBI, and led the Padres with a .865 OPS.

France was also a very productive hitter against both left- and right-handed pitching. He slashed .288 in 118 at-bats against lefties and an impressive .298 in 322 at-bats against righties. France also produced with runners in scoring position last season, batting .292 for the Padres while posting a .491 slugging percentage and an .857 OPS.

The 32-year-old's defense was also on full display for San Diego. He committed only three errors all season and was a National League Gold Glove finalist. The Mets lacked production at first base, both offensively and defensively, last season. That's why taking a flyer on France and signing him to a two-year, $40 million deal could be a worthy investment and would certainly address first base for the short term, at the very least.

The Mets saw a potential free-agent target at first base fall off the board Friday when Jake Bauers inked a lucrative four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, following his breakout season. Perhaps New York needs to follow suit and add a first baseman next.

After David Stearns botched the first base position last year, he is rightfully under immense pressure to get it right this time. France may not be the flashy offseason acquisition Mets fans want.

However, after his career year with the Padres, perhaps the veteran first baseman can carry that success into New York and help the Amazins climb back into the playoff picture in 2027.

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