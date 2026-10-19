Mets' Teruaki Sato Dreams Suddenly Have Clear Deadline

One of the most intriguing potential offseason targets for the New York Mets, Teruaki Sato, received a major update regarding his MLB future on Monday.

The Hanshin Tigers granted the Japanese phenom's request to be posted, making him available to all 30 MLB teams to sign this offseason, according to Yakyu Cosmopolitan.

Sato, 27, is arguably the best bat available this offseason, coming off a historic NPB season, where he is all but guaranteed to win his second consecutive Central League MVP Award.

In 143 games this season, Sato became the first player in Japan to win the Triple Crown since Munetaka Murakami in 2022. Overall, the left-handed slugger batted .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs, 40 doubles, 106 RBIs, and 100 runs scored.

What does the timing of Sato's posting mean for the Mets

The timing of the move is key here, as Sato reportedly requested to be posted sooner rather than later in hopes of signing a contract before MLB's looming lockout on December 1.

Japanese players are usually posted in late November and can utilize their full 45-day posting window to secure the best possible contract. But with the craziness that a potential lockout could cause in the baseball world, Sato is looking to enter the market earlier and accelerate his free agency.

The absolute earliest Sato can be posted is on November 1. If he is indeed intent on signing before December 1, as the recent report suggests, then his market will have to move quickly.

Hanshin Tigers third baseman Teruaki Sato will be one of the top players that MLB teams will covet this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets are expected to be among the plethora of teams pursuing Sato after the New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported their interest in August. That interest became even more intriguing in September when a photo surfaced online of David Stearns attending one of Sato's games in Japan. The slugger certainly made an impression that day, blasting his 32nd home run of the season.

If Stearns returned from Japan believing Sato was the real deal and the best fit for the Mets, then he could instantly become New York's highest priority to begin free agency.

Stearns has shown a willingness to wait out the market in previous offseasons, including last winter when several of the Mets' biggest moves didn't materialize until January. But the latest development surrounding Sato may not give him that same luxury.

New York has a glaring hole at first base, a position Stearns described as a "spectacular failure" after the Mets posted a .690 OPS there last season, the fifth-worst mark among all 30 MLB teams.

While Sato is primarily a third baseman and outfielder, there is widespread belief around the industry that he could shift to first base upon arriving in the majors, just as Murakami did when he signed with the Chicago White Sox last winter.

Outside of Sato, the best free-agent first basemen available this winter include Ty France and Jake Bauers. As for the trade market, Yandy Diaz and Christian Walker could be fits, although there's no telling if either will become available.

Sato is expected to command a lucrative multiyear contract this offseason, potentially exceeding $100 million. While he could ultimately sign for significantly less given his lack of MLB experience, teams may be more hesitant to underestimate Japanese stars after Murakami's market slid last winter amid concerns about his ability to hit high-velocity pitching.

While Sato has similar swing-and-miss concerns as Murakami, he's shown that he can handle high velocity against elite competition. For example, in a 2025 exhibition game, Sato blasted a three-run homer off Blake Snell.

While the Mets have several other pressing needs this offseason, including acquiring an ace atop their rotation, the latest development surrounding Sato could force Stearns to make one of his biggest decisions much earlier than anticipated.