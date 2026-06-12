New Report Reveals Francisco Lindor's Target Return Date for Mets

One of the most impactful absences in baseball, the Mets have been without a superstar since April 23.

Francisco Lindor was yet another example of why the baseball gods despise the Mets, cursing the veteran shortstop with a calf injury coming on the exact day Juan Soto returned to action with the same injury. The former five-time MLB All-Star’s production has been desperately missed, but suddenly, there’s a potential date for his return—one that’s been kept a “secret.”

Juan Soto returns from a calf injury…



And then Francisco Lindor left the game with “calf tightness”.



Man oh man.



pic.twitter.com/Z8xhoJNgNi — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) April 23, 2026

Lindor has reportedly set a target date for his return, aiming for June 20—something that was supposed to remain quiet. The report came from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who also reported last Friday that Lindor would likely return in the third week of June, which aligned perfectly with the rumored timeline.

For Lindor, there’s another great piece of news. The 32-year-old is scheduled for a two-inning simulated game on both sides of the ball on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote on Thursday, but he’s still at least a week away.

What Francisco Lindor’s return means for the Mets' lineup

The Mets are slowly returning to full health. Francisco Alvarez returned to action this week, going 3-for-10 in his first series of play, clobbering a two-run home run on Wednesday. Jorge Polanco is also expected to potentially return to his rehab assignment next week, operating as a designated hitter to start, as reported by Sherman.

With Lindor back in the lineup, the Mets will have several decisions to make, including who will lead off. Carson Benge has been elite in the No. 1 spot, batting .295 with a .345 on-base percentage and a .779 OPS. Lindor could potentially slot in at the No. 2 spot, giving the Mets even more support with Juan Soto and Bo Bichette following.

Even before his injury to his injury, Lindor began finding rhythm offensively, batting .316 with 12 hits over his last 10 games played, along with two home runs and a .833 OPS. That's the type of production that New York needs back in its lineup and throughout the season's final stretch if it hopes to compete for a National League Wild Card spot—even if that's a long shot to happen.

If the Mets can get their franchise cornerstone back to top-level production, there’s a chance their disappointing start to the 2026 season could be salvaged.