After being given a six-to-eight week timeline for return, it seemed likely the Mets wouldn’t see Francisco Alvarez back in the lineup for an extended period of time. However, Alvarez had other plans. After taking just four weeks to recover from a torn meniscus, the 24-year-old Mets catcher will officially return to the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Cardinals, as first reported by Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The Mets are activating catcher Francisco Alvarez from the injured list ahead of their game today, league sources said.



After a torn meniscus in his right knee, the club had offered a 6-8 week timetable. He is back after four weeks. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) June 9, 2026

The return comes as a shock, painting a picture that Alvarez is simply superhuman. A torn meniscus recovery isn’t easy, nor is it pretty, with Alvarez going through a partial meniscectomy on May 14. This procedure typically gives patients a four-to-six-week window to return to regular daily activities, but Alvarez will bat ninth against the Cardinals while catching.

Alvarez appeared in just four rehab games, batting .231 in 13 at-bats, along with one RBI and two doubles. The production will likely slowly return for the young catcher, but here’s what Mets fans can expect from Alvarez’s return to action.

How Francisco Alvarez balances the Mets lineup

While his production in 2026 wasn’t perfect prior to injury, it’ll still provide the Mets with better work than they currently have. In 37 games this season, Alvarez is batting .241 with four HRs and 10 RBIs, along with a .710 OPS. His return gives manager Carlos Mendoza an option at catcher while also evening out their lineup with potential designated-hitter appearances, letting them prioritize defense behind the plate, and allowing Alvarez to replace the consistent playing time of MJ Melendez and Mark Vientos.

The 24-year-old catcher hasn’t exactly gotten off to the perfect major league start. In 2023, Alvarez was viewed as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, expected to make noise due to his elite pop and offensive production. That’s exactly what he provided in his rookie season, hitting 25 home runs in 123 games, along with 63 RBIs. He became the ninth rookie catcher to hit 20 or more home runs, also falling one HR behind Johnny Bench for the most home runs hit in a season by a catcher in their age-21 season or younger.

However, it was Eric Chavez who completely changed the slugger’s approach, fighting for him to prioritize contact rather than power. His 2024 season was disappointing: he hit just 11 HRs with 43 RBIs while batting just .237 and dealing with multiple injuries that carried into 2025.

After starting the season slowly, the Mets optioned Alvarez to Triple-A so he could recalibrate his swing. What the Mets didn’t expect from his return was some of the best production on the team. After recalling their starting catcher on July 21 of last season, Alvarez batted .276 over a 41-game stretch, along with a .360 OBP and .921 OPS, hitting nine HRs and tallying 21 RBIs.

Francisco Alvarez after being recalled by the Mets on July 21st:



41 GP

.276 BA

.360 OBP

.561 SLUG

.921 OPS

157 wRC+

9 HR

21 RBI



Alvarez was plagued by injuries last season, but now has a chance to become an EVEN better player in 2026 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/pj9V55bwxb — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) January 3, 2026

It’ll be exciting to see what Alvarez can do at the plate upon his return, giving the Mets some good news for once. Jorge Polanco was expected back over the weekend but was instead sent back to New York for further testing on an ankle injury. Francisco Lindor could potentially return by the end of the month, giving the Mets even more aid as they make a last-minute playoff push.

Alvarez is the first of the returning reinforcements, leaving time to tell what the Mets' lineup can do once it's finally at full strength.