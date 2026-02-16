Ex-Mets Pitcher Signs With Nationals

While the New York Mets' roster appears to be in a good place heading into the 2026 season, that doesn't mean that the team won't make any more additions before Opening Day arrives.

And if President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is going to make any more moves, it would seem likely that it's to improve New York's bullpen. Even after adding Devin Williams and Luke Weaver (along with hopefully getting a healthy AJ Minter back), the loss of Edwin Diaz in the back of the Mets' bullpen still looms large.

There's no way of adequately replacing Diaz at this point, given that every top free agent reliever has signed elsewhere. Yet, the Mets could continue to add depth in the bullpen and hope that several players exceed expectations this season, such as what Brooks Raley accomplished in 25.2 innings pitched during the 2025 campaign.

One guy who has been a mainstay for the Mets in the past is 32-year-old righty Drew Smith. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2015 MLB Draft but was ultimately traded to the Mets in July of 2017. He then made his MLB debut with New York in 2019 and has spent his entire career with the team ever since.

Smith had to get Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2024, which kept him out through the 2025 campaign. He then became a free agent after the season ended.

Drew Smith Signs With Nationals

It seems that Smith will be getting another opportunity with an NL East team, as Michelle Margaux made an X post on February 16 that read, "Former Met reliever Drew Smith stays in the NL East agreeing to a minor league deal with the Nats. $1.75M if he makes the team, with $1.25M in performance bonuses, according to sources".

Former Met reliever Drew Smith stays in the NL East agreeing to a minor league deal with the Nats. $1.75M if he makes the team, with $1.25M in performance bonuses, according to sources — Michelle Margaux (@mmargaux8) February 16, 2026

Smith's best season with the Mets was in 2021, when he made 31 appearances for them (30 being out of the bullpen) and produced a 2.40 ERA. He also pitched well in 2022, tallying a 3.33 ERA in 44 appearances.

It will be interesting to see whether Smith can earn himself a role in the Nationals' big league roster out of spring training. There's no question that he's an MLB-caliber pitcher so long as he remains healthy, which the Nationals were surely betting on when signing him.

