Mets Could Place Ailing Infielder on IL

Jorge Polanco's Achilles injury may be more serious than originally expected.

Polanco is not in the lineup for tonight's series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The New York Mets' new first baseman has battled Achilles tendinitis since the first week of the season.

The Mets have given Polanco regular off days and time at designated hitter to help manage the injury. However, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed in pregame comments that the 32-year-old may require a stint on the injured list.

Jorge Polanco is off today, his Achilles doesn’t feel great after playing yesterday. Carlos Mendoza said that at some point they might have to place him on the IL, but the situation remains “fluid.” — Abbey Mastracco (@AbbeyMastracco) April 9, 2026

After Wednesday's game, Polanco's Achilles flared up again, leading the Mets to sit him for today's game.

When asked how long the injury might hinder him, Mendoza said, "It's hard to tell. There are days where he comes in and he feels really good, and he goes out there and does a little bit of defensive work, and there are days where he feels it more. We're watching it closely here and seeing what happens."

Carlos Mendoza says it's "hard to tell" how long Jorge Polanco's Achilles tendinitis will linger for pic.twitter.com/5bnonRkWnI — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 9, 2026

Polanco has not started at first base since the second game of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mendoza acknowledged the situation remains "fluid" and that an injured list stint is "a possibility."

The Mets have already lost Juan Soto to a calf strain and placed him on the 15-day IL just a couple days ago. He is not expected back until another two to three weeks.

What It Means for the Mets if Polanco Misses Time

If the Mets place Polanco on the injured list, it would create more playing time for Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, and Jared Young. However, Baty has filled in for Soto in the outfield since he went down with his injury. That would leave Vientos and Young to split time at first base and designated hitter in Polanco’s absence.

Vientos has looked like his 2024 slugger self early this season. In 27 at-bats, he is hitting .370 with a home run and a .956 OPS.

Meanwhile, Young has been a pleasant surprise for the New York this season. The longtime minor leaguer was the last player to make the 26-man roster.

In 13 at-bats, Young is hitting .385 and has delivered off the bench. That includes a game-tying sacrifice fly late in Game 1 of the Diamondbacks series.

Jared Young ties the game in Queens with a sac fly! pic.twitter.com/SWLKN4XxUt — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 7, 2026

Outside of Young and Vientos, Tyrone Taylor and Ronny Mauricio could see increased opportunities. Taylor figures to remain a pinch-runner and a starter against left-handed pitching. Mauricio has not played since his walk-off hit in his only plate appearance.

The Mets also have Tommy Pham, whom they signed to a minor league contract on Opening Day. He played his first game at High-A St. Lucie today. The Mets could accelerate his ramp-up if Polanco indeed lands on the injured list.

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