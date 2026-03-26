Mets Sign Veteran Outfielder Prior to Opening Day Game

Mere hours before the New York Mets' 2026 season begins, the team made one last move to strengthen the roster depth.

In this case, the Mets are reuniting with a familiar face. Jorge Castillo of ESPN reported that the team is signing outfielder Tommy Pham to a minor league deal. Will Sammon of The Athletic added that Pham would earn $2.25 million if he reaches the majors, and that his salary could be as much as $3.1 million with incentives. The 38-year-old can opt out of the contract by April 25.

As previously alluded to, this will be Pham's second stint in Flushing after signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Mets prior to the 2023 season. The outfielder played in 79 games and was productive offensively, slashing .268/.348/.472 with 10 home runs, 11 stolen bases, 36 RBI and a 124 wRC+ in 264 plate appearances. Due to the Mets' doomed season, however, he was shipped off to the eventual NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline for infield prospect Jeremy Rodriguez.

Despite his productivity in New York and 1.4 fWAR, Pham made headlines after leaving by calling out the Mets' ineffective clubhouse leadership. He respected Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo, but allegedly told Lindor, “Out of all the teams I played on, this is the least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with.”

With the Mets having completely overhauled their roster since then, perhaps Pham's words loomed large.

How the Mets May Utilize Tommy Pham

Sep 5, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits a RBI double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Based on the contract incentive for making the major leagues, it is all but a given that Pham will begin the 2026 season in Triple-A Syracuse. However, there are routes for him to earn a call-up to Flushing, and even at his age, he can still handle a bat well.

Last season, Pham only had a .700 OPS, but hit 10 homers and drove in 52 in 449 plate appearances. Across his career, the veteran has thrived against southpaws, boasting an .802 OPS and 121 wRC+.

Currently, the Mets' outfield consists of Juan Soto in left, Luis Robert Jr. in center and Carson Benge in right, with the latter making his MLB debut today. Depth outfielders include Brett Baty (who will be utilized all over the field), Tyrone Taylor (a defensive wizard in center) and Jared Young (who plays first base, left field and right field). The most likely player to be usurped by Pham is Young, as he lacks experience and pedigree compared to each of New York's depth outfielders.

The Pham signing was likely a response to Mike Tauchman's injury. Battling Benge for the starting right field job, Tauchman tore his meniscus near the end of camp that will require surgery and sideline him long-term.

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