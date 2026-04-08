Ronny Mauricio's First Career Walk-Off Hit Lifts Mets to Fourth Straight Win

That is one way to introduce yourself back to the major leagues.

The New York Mets picked up their fourth straight win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday on the heels of Ronny Mauricio. In his first at-bat of the year, the 25-year-old collected his first career walk-off hit to seal a 4-3 win for New York in ten innings, moving them to 7-4 on the young season.

Mauricio was called up to the Mets on Monday when the team placed Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list with his right calf strain.

Ronny called game!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/ibEvN4IyFj — New York Mets (@Mets) April 7, 2026

Despite a great spring, Mauricio did not make the Opening Day roster and started the season with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza admitted before Tuesday's game that while Mauricio will not start in many games, he expects the young infielder to play a key role during his brief stint back in the big leagues, with the aforementioned Soto not expected to miss more than 2-3 weeks.

Mauricio's 2025 season featured many ups and downs. He appeared in just 61 games, slashing .226/.293/.369 with six home runs, 10 RBI and an OPS of .662. It has also not been an easy path to the big leagues for Mauricio. Aside from an impressive late-season cameo during the 2023 season, he missed all of 2024 and the start of the 2025 campaign after tearing his ACL while playing in the Dominican Winter League during the 2023 offseason.

"I'm proud of him. I'm glad that he was able to get the job done, big moment for him, for the team obviously, they know how hard it's been for him, not only going through injuries, but the whole year itself last year, when he didn't play much," Mendoza said of Mauricio.

"They know how hard it's been for him, not only going through injuries, but the whole year itself last year, when he didn't play much."



Carlos Mendoza says he's "proud" of Ronny Mauricio for coming through today: pic.twitter.com/mYghHzftz8 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 7, 2026

Mauricio also spoke about his big moment after the game, calling it "incredible," and added that he's simply focused on helping his team win in any capacity, even if that means not starting.

"Right now, I'm just here to help the team out in any way possible and I'll be ready once my name is called," Mauricio said.

"Right now, I'm just here to help the team out in any way possible and I'll be ready once my name is called."



- Ronny Mauricio pic.twitter.com/V2qoGutaoG — SNY (@SNYtv) April 7, 2026

The Mets will now look to make it five in a row on Wednesday with David Peterson on the mound, hoping to bounce back after his rough outing against the San Francisco Giants last Thursday.

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