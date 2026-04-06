Mets Credit New Bench Coach for Game-Winning Adjustment

The New York Mets trailed late in their series finale against the San Francisco Giants, facing a 2-1 deficit on the road in the eighth inning on Sunday afternoon.

Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert Jr. got the ball rolling in this second-to-last frame, delivering with a double and a single to bring New York just one knock away from tying the game. With two on and one out, the Mets had lefty slugger Jared Young set to come to the plate for his fourth at-bat in what was already a 3-for-3 afternoon.

But instead, the Mets called on some sharp advice provided by new bench coach Kai Correa before the game, bringing in a right-handed bat in Luis Torrens to face the Giants' lefty reliever Erik Miller. The bold maneuver paid off, with Torrens lacing a double the opposite way that scored both runners to open up a four-run eighth inning that clinched the series win.

LUIS TORRENS DELIVERS!



THE METS TAKE THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/wA3sQKbH3f — SNY (@SNYtv) April 5, 2026

Carlos Mendoza Credits Kai Correa for Luis Torrens' Clutch Pinch-Hit

With Torrens just a career .228 hitter, it was certainly a risk to bring him into the game in place of the red-hot Young. But Carlos Mendoza knew exactly what he wanted to do in that spot in large part due to the elite preparation of Correa and his staff.

“I gotta give credit to Kai Correa there,” Mendoza said after the game. “He brought it up to me way before the game started, like in a big spot, Luis Torrens against one of those lefties… Sure enough, the situation presented itself and we [used] him and he was ready to go from the very beginning and he executed it.”

Torrens, a backup catcher with an underwhelming bat, figures to be a surprising pinch-hit option, especially in such a high-leverage spot. But in reality, the nine-year veteran has a tremendous track-record in this role, batting .352 in 54 at-bats as a pinch-hitter. Knowing this and recognizing the potential to exploit a platoon split, Correa got the message out to both Mendoza and Torrens before the game.

Sep 21, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) reacts after hitting a double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

“For me, to put the ball in play there I was prepared even before the game,” Torrens said postgame through an interpreter. “Mendy told me there might be a situation where I come in, but for me it’s about being focused and trying to execute in a situation like that.”

“I really appreciate to be told that earlier on in the game or even before the game just because I’m able to prepare myself the way that I know that I can prepare myself and with whatever situation arises in the game, I’ll be prepared and do my job.”

Luis Torrens talks about his approach in the 8th inning:



"For me, it's to put the ball in play there. I was prepared from even before the game, Mendy told me that there might be a situation where I'd come in" pic.twitter.com/qhpcZcW7Fm — SNY (@SNYtv) April 5, 2026

Following the clutch hit, Torrens continued to make an impact behind the plate, throwing out a runner trying to steal second base in the bottom of the ninth inning. Dealing with minor injuries to key bats in Juan Soto and Brett Baty, the Mets' ability to lean on preparation and coaching to scrape out tough wins is a great sign in the very early going part of the season.

Torrens said that a win like Sunday's "speaks to how we prepare as a team," but Mendoza gave the credit to his 29-year-old catcher's ability to be cool under pressure and step up when his team needs him.

“He slows the game down, he’s got the ability to use the whole field, he’s not afraid to go the other way, he’s not afraid to work counts,” the Mets' skipper said. “He gets to two strikes and you feel good that he’s going to put the ball in play. He’s gonna take what the pitcher is giving him. This is a guy that’s been in baseball for quite a bit now, a lot of winter ball. So, I was happy for Luis in that situation."

"This is a guy that has been in baseball for quite a bit now. A lot of winter ball. I was happy for Luis in that situation."



Carlos Mendoza talks about Luis Torrens' success in pinch-hitting and clutch situations: pic.twitter.com/FbMWNtt2By — SNY (@SNYtv) April 5, 2026

Highlighting the contributions from Torrens and Correa, Mendoza also deserves credit in making sure his players were prepared for any situation and trusting the decision-making process to get a right-handed pinch hitter in the game. As the Mets look to bring the momentum of a West Coast series win to Citi Field this week against the Diamondbacks and Athletics, they will continue to rely on preparation, versatility, and opportune hitting.

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