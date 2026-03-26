Mets Opening Day Lineup: Batting Order, Starting Pitcher, and Injury Report

Opening Day is upon us, and after a hectic offseason with plenty of shakeup for the New York Mets, here is what they will be rolling out for game one of 162 at Citi Field against the reigning National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1. Francisco Lindor, SS

No surprise here, as Francisco Lindor will be batting leadoff for the Mets after breezing through his rehab from hamate surgery in mid-February. Lindor, 32, is entering his sixth season with the club and is now the second-longest tenured Met behind David Peterson. Assuming his spot at shortstop, Lindor will be the only constant position player from the 2025 Opening Day roster moving into 2026, as Juan Soto and Brett Baty will be shifting positions.

2. Juan Soto, LF

Much like Lindor, there was no doubt who would be batting second for the Mets on Opening Day. Juan Soto, who will make the switch from right to left field, is looking to carry the momentum he built in the second half of last year that saw him reach his very first 30/30 season, posting 43 home runs and a National League best 38 steals.

Soto is also coming off of a strong performance for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic where he notched two homers and finished with a .915 OPS. One of the league's best and brightest superstars, it will be interesting to see what new wrinkles the 27-year-old introduces to his game in 2026.

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) returns to the dugout against the St. Louis Cardinals after the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

3. Bo Bichette, 3B

The first of many newcomers in the Mets lineup is Bo Bichette, who will be batting and playing third. It will be Bichette's first ever game at third base, which will certainly be something to keep an eye on in the early part of the season. But what should not be a concern for the 28-year-old is production at the plate, as he is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he slashed .311/.357/.483 and drove in 94 runs, a number that is likely to increase now batting behind the on-base machines of Lindor and Soto.

4. Jorge Polanco, 1B

Behind Bichette and batting cleanup will be another new face and offseason acquisition Jorge Polanco. The Mets signed Polanco to a two-year, $40 million contract in December to replace Pete Alonso at first base. However, like Bichette, Polanco has little to no experience at the position, making just one appearance there across his 12-year MLB career. While it will be a group effort to replace the void left by the departure of Alonso, the 32-year-old slugger needs to be a big part of the equation.

Mets starting Bo Bichette (0 MLB games at 3B) & Jorge Polanco (1g at 1B) at 3B/1B



2nd team in last 100 years to start 2 non-rookie INFs on Opening Day w/1 or 0 prior MLB games at that position, joining:



1948 Dodgers: Jackie Robinson 2B, Billy Cox 3B@EliasSports pic.twitter.com/FPb3SxVxhB — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 26, 2026

5. Luis Robert Jr., CF

Luis Robert Jr., who was acquired in a trade from the White Sox for Luisangel Acuna, could be the most exciting and yet most variable pieces of the puzzle for the Mets this year. Given his injury history, Robert didn't play much in the spring as New York looked to build him up to game shape.

But if the 28-year-old can stay healthy, he has true 30-home run upside with tremendous athleticism in center field. When he played in 145 games in 2023, Robert launched 38 homers and was a 5.3 bWAR player, earning his first and only All-Star appearance. If the Mets can get that kind of production from him in the five-hole, the team could exceed all expectations.

6. Brett Baty, DH

Ending the three-man run of offseason adds in this Mets lineup is Brett Baty, who is just one of three players who were in the lineup for Opening Day in 2025 and 2026. But this time, with Bichette expected to man third every day, Baty will have to rotate between the DH spot, first base, and right field. With the way he was producing this spring, it's no surprise that the Mets wanted to find a way to get him into the lineup.

The Mets continue their streak of not repeating an Opening Day starter at DH:



2026: Brett Baty

2025: Starling Marte

2024: DJ Stewart

2023: Dan Vogelbach

2022: J.D. Davis

2020: Yoenis Céspedes

2016: Michael Conforto https://t.co/dXDG0RpbPO — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 26, 2026

7. Marcus Semien, 2B

Rounding out the infield and batting seventh will be Marcus Semien, who was acquired for Brandon Nimmo just weeks into the offseason. The 35-year-old vet has seen a dip in offensive output in the last couple of years but will provide a steady glove at second base with two Gold Gloves under his belt. He should be a high-floor player in the Mets lineup that could be a huge X-factor if able to recapture some of the success that earned him three All-Star appearances in four years from 2021-2024.

8. Carson Benge, RF

In his first ever big league game, Carson Benge will get the start in right field for the New York Mets. The 23-year-old was given every opportunity to earn the role this spring, and he did not disappoint. The Mets' 2024 first round pick capped off his meteoric rise to the majors with a spring where he slashed .366/.435/.439 in 14 games (41 at-bats). With the injury to veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman, it appears the door is open for Benge to become an everyday player right out of the gate for New York.

The New York Mets' Carson Benge rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Israel in a spring training game, March 4, 2026, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. Mets won 5-2. | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. Francisco Alvarez, C

The Mets are counting on a big year from Francisco Alvarez, and after a year of disastrous injury luck, he appears poised for the breakout year that the team knows he is capable of. Alvarez had a fantastic spring, positing a 1.014 OPS with one colossal homer in his 11 games (25 at-bats). Still just 24, Alvarez has plenty of room to grow both at the plate and behind it. If he takes the next step in either facet, it could be the difference in the Mets being a good team and a great one that is capable of a deep playoff run.

Starting Pitcher: Freddy Peralta, RHP

On the bump will be another new face: Freddy Peralta. The Mets' new ace was acquired this offseason in a blockbuster deal that sent top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to Milwaukee. Peralta carries high expectations, and while much of the discussion is whether he will sign an extension to stay with the Mets beyond the expiration of his contract this year, the 29-year-old hurler remains focused on getting off on the right foot as the frontline starter for his new club.

Injury Report

Players entering the season on the Mets' injured list include OF Mike Tauchman (left meniscus tear), LHP A.J. Minter (left lat surgery), RHP Justin Hagenman (fractured rib), RHP Dedniel Núñez (elbow sprain), RHP Tylor Megill (Tommy John surgery), and RHP Reed Garrett (Tommy John surgery).

Among the 60-Day IL players, Núñez, Megill and Garrett will miss the entire season while Hagenman could target a June return. Minter is on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 22nd, but will remain in Port St. Lucie through April before beginning a minor league rehab assignment. Tauchman was assigned to the Minor League IL and is likely looking at a mid-summer return.

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