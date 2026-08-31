Nick Morabito Gets New Chance to Earn Everyday Role With Mets for Next Season

Triple-A Syracuse outfielder Nick Morabito will get another chance to audition for a starting spot in the New York Mets’ outfield for the last month of the 2026 regular season, thanks to veteran Luis Robert Jr.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets are calling up Morabito from Triple-A to take Robert’s spot on the big-league roster. Sammon adds that the recall could become official on Tuesday, when rosters officially expand to 28 players.

On Monday, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reported that the Baltimore Orioles claimed Robert off waivers from the Mets. New York placed the veteran outfielder on waivers on Saturday, giving the other 29 teams in the majors at least 48 hours to decide whether to add them to their roster for the final stretch of the season.

The O’s became that suitor for Robert, who has been swinging a hot bat this month for the Mets, slashing .267/.321/.520 with six home runs and 11 RBI. However, with Robert on his way down I-95, it opens the door for Morabito to get a second opportunity with the big league squad, which will make Mets fans happy in a season that’s been done for several weeks.

Luis Robert’s sudden exit opens door for Nick Morabito to prove himself

This will be Morabito’s second stint in the big leagues, as he was first called up to the majors on May 19, when he spent a week with the Mets.

During that stretch with the Mets, the 23-year-old outfielder went 0-for-11 at the plate with nine strikeouts and was caught stealing once in five games. It wasn’t what Mets fans were expecting from the young outfielder in his debut.

However, since returning to Triple-A, Morabito has found his groove in the batter’s box, slashing .254/.350/.387 with nine home runs, 30 RBI, and a .737 OPS in 73 games. He’s also been a headache for opposing teams on the basepaths, racking up 28 stolen bases and only being caught stealing twice.

Morabito has 42 stolen bases and has only been caught five times in the minors this season, so that’s something the Mets can use to their advantage, especially seeing how impactful fellow rookie outfielders A.J. Ewing (22 stolen bases) and Carson Benge (19 stolen bases) have been as base stealers.

But first things first, Morabito must show that he can hit consistently at the major-league level, which will further his chances of competing for an everyday role next season.

This month at Triple-A Syracuse, Morabito is hitting .222 with two doubles, three home runs, and nine RBI, and a .639 OPS in 23 games. But if there’s one silver lining, it's that he can hit left-handed pitching, sporting a triple-slash line of .312/.413/.462 with five doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI, and an OPS of .875.

If he can somehow translate that success against lefties in the minors to the majors, it will help his case. And we didn’t even touch on Morabito’s defense, which is one of his best skill sets next to his base-running prowess.

The 23-year-old Morabito can play all three outfield positions, with most of his time this season spent in center field (64 games/63 starts) at Triple-A Syracuse, sporting a 1.000 fielding percentage and zero errors in 124 chances.

Morabito played in left (three games) and right field (one game) in his first stint with the Mets, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the rookie return to left when the call-up is official to play alongside Ewing and Benge.

Needless to say, while Robert’s tenure left much to be desired, Morabito can give Mets fans something to look forward to the rest of the way and possibly next season.

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