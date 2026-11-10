Ranking Mets’ 5 Most Likely Trade Targets This Winter

The offseason is just over a week old, and the New York Mets could be active traders. With a weak free agent class, trading could offer the Mets good value, and David Stearns has the pieces necessary to complete nearly any deal.

While it is unlikely the Mets will look to make a massive splash, they have a few key needs that could be addressed via trade, particularly in the rotation or at first base. Here are five top targets the Mets could look to trade for this winter, starting with a first baseman they were linked to last year.

5. 1B Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox

There were rumblings that the Mets could have traded for Contreras last winter when they were looking for a Pete Alonso replacement. The St. Louis Cardinals sent Contreras to Boston instead, where he delivered an outstanding season, batting .275 with 27 home runs and 81 RBI on the year.

It may not seem logical for the Red Sox to want to shop Contreras, but he was vocally upset with the way the Red Sox operated during their Wild Card series loss to the New York Yankees. This could be a situation where the Red Sox look to avoid any potential clubhouse discord and move Contreras for a decent return since there is a 2028 club option on his contract.

The match could be a bit tricky between the Mets and Red Sox since the area where the Mets are the most flush is pitching, which is a strength of the Red Sox. Expect Stearns to make a phone call to inquire about Contreras' availability, but it may not go much beyond that.

4. 1B Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers

One option the Mets could explore at first base is finding a right-handed platoon partner to go with Jared Young. Ty France and Alec Bohm could fit the bill in free agency for hefty contracts, but the Mets may opt to look for a more cost-effective option, like Detroit's Torkelson.

The Tigers have gotten decent production from Torkelson, who hit .230 with 26 home runs and 77 RBI last season. But he has been a relative disappointment compared to the expectations of being a top overall pick in the 2020 draft. Torkelson is under club control for two more years but will start getting more expensive after earning just over $4 million through arbitration in 2026, which may be more than what Detroit is willing to pay for what looks like a league-average player.

One potential swap that could help both teams is sending Brett Baty to Detroit for Torkelson, giving the Tigers a player who can replace departing free agent Gleyber Torres at second base while giving the Mets a perfect platoon partner for Young. This would be a stopgap measure for the Mets, but it would be less expensive financially than giving France or Bohm a multi-year deal in free agency.

3. SP Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

There has been buzz coming out of Seattle that the Mariners may look to shop some pitching to improve their offense this winter. With a pair of top pitching prospects on the verge of joining the majors, the Mariners could dangle someone like Gilbert, who will be a free agent after the upcoming season.

Gilbert had a down year by his standards, going 12-11 with a 3.73 ERA, but he logged at least 32 starts for the fourth time in five years and racked up 205 strikeouts in 186 innings pitched. That kind of stability could be valuable for the Mets, who haven't gotten nearly enough length from their starters in recent years.

The question is whether the Mariners would be interested in some of the Mets' infield prospects near the majors, such as Emilien Pitre, or want pieces off the big league roster. A recent report by MLB Network's Jon Morosi indicated clubs may not want to take prospects back for pending free agents since they don't know what shape the 2027 season will take, making it a calculated gamble that could push the price higher than Stearns wants to pay.

Hearing MLB trade candidates with 1 year of control left — Logan Gilbert, Steven Kwan, Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcántara, et al — are unlikely to be moved for prospects this month, because teams aren’t sure what kind of 2027 season to expect.



However, sources say pending free agents… — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2026

2. 1B Christian Walker, Houston Astros

This option would provide the Mets with a more regular first base option on a stopgap basis. There is a lot of uncertainty over how the Astros will operate after flaming out in the Wild Card series after winning the AL West with an 81-81 record, which could lead new GM Randy Flores to either explore a soft retool or a full rebuild with an aging core.

One guy who should be available is Walker, who has one year remaining on his contract worth $20 million and will play the 2027 campaign at age 36. Walker provided dependable pop at first base, slugging 29 home runs and driving in 87 runs, while batting .227 and playing a good defensive first base.

If the Astros want to move off Walker's money, the Mets could look to execute a contract swap that sends Sean Manaea and a secondary piece to Houston, giving them more pitching depth. Getting Walker would also allow the Mets to move Young into a utility role, which may be a better fit for his skill set than as an everyday player.

1. RHP Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

This possibility, which we discussed here recently, became more interesting once the Mets hired former Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey to join their front office. The Twins are essentially in no-man's-land right now, as their roster isn't good enough to compete for a division title without a significant financial investment from an ownership group that hasn't been willing to go all out lately

The dilemma then surrounds what the right play is for Ryan, who can be a free agent at the end of the season. Minnesota could theoretically give it a go with Ryan and shop him at the trade deadline if things aren't going their way, but they would command a greater haul by moving on from him now.

The Mets have pieces that could intrigue Minnesota, such as a starting infielder like Baty and a controllable starter like Zac Thornton, which could be a solid starting point for a Ryan deal. While Tarik Skubal remains the Mets' most likely ace option via free agency, the Mets could build a super rotation by putting Ryan alongside him and Nolan McLean.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.