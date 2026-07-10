The Mets are struggling to field quality starting pitching on a consistent basis, but they could get one of their best back soon. Clay Holmes has been sidelined since May with a fractured fibula, derailing a dominant start to the season, potentially putting him on the fringes of early National League Cy Young conversations.

Holmes is in the second season of his initial contract, which brought him to the Mets from the Yankees, and it includes a third-year player option that he could decline. This would make Holmes a free agent this winter, effectively making him a rental option on the trade market.

Holmes has been effective and dependable for the Mets and would be a welcome part of their 2027 rotation. His trade candidacy will be an interesting one, especially considering that he might not start a game again before the deadline passes, possibly not even starting a rehab assignment before. For the Mets, this could push them to rethink the starter.

The Mets might be inclined to keep Holmes, and he might be more than happy to remain with the team. .

Clay Holmes is open to a Mets contract extension

In a recent piece by Will Sammon of The Athletic, Holmes said he is open to a mid-season contract extension with the Mets. Even amid trade rumors that will only get louder in the coming weeks, Holmes is making it clear that he is "definitely open" to extending his stay with the team.

“I know things are not the easiest right now and hard, but it’s not like I’m sitting here hoping to run away from it. If I can be part of the solution to make things better here, I would like that. I came here for a reason. You almost have the sense of some type of unfinished business. You want to make things right and do things well here because when you do win here, it’s very exciting. I’ve seen that. It’s something that I hope to be a part of. I don’t know what that looks like. But that desire is still there.” Clay Homes

An extension for Holmes makes all the sense in the world for both sides and addresses a major concern for both. He would be the Mets' second or third starter, depending on how the rest of the season goes, and a key piece of their rotation. He has been a healthy, stable option since arriving in Queens, going 16-12 with a 3.26 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 218 1/3 innings across 42 games (40 starts).

For the Mets, their starting rotation for 2027 currently projects to be Christian Scott, Nolan McLean, possibly Sean Manaea and a bunch of questions. Putting Holmes into this equation raises the floor of the Mets' staff and solidifies over half of the group heading into next year.

Clay Holmes has what it takes to be a key part of the Mets' starting rotation next season and beyond. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the disaster that has been the Mets' starting pitching in 2026, they are in no position to let quality starting pitching leave, especially if they want to stay. Holmes has been better than expected for the Mets and one of the few bright spots early this season.

What the finances look like would likely depend on how the Mets feel his arm will hold up in 2027 and 2028, given that he will still be without two full seasons of starting. Still, it would be a major win to keep him in the fold and add him to the 2027 picture. If Holmes truly wants to stay, nailing down a contract extension with him should be President of Baseball Operations David Stearns's number one priority in the coming weeks.