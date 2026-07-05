What Mets' Lineup Change Means A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge's Outlook in Queens

For the majority of the 2026 season, Carson Benge has been the Mets' leadoff hitter, with A.J. Ewing providing critical depth in the lineup, typically hitting fifth or sixth.

Benge broke camp with the team and has settled in nicely to the big leagues after a rocky start to his professional career. Ewing was never under consideration to move north with the big league club, but has been a key piece to the team since coming up in May.

The change in managers in the past few weeks for the Mets opens the door for the team to make some changes to their player usage. Ewing and Benge will be fixtures in the National League Rookie of the Year conversation heading into the summer, whether they are favorites for the award or not. The other conversation these two will be caught up in is how they fit into the Mets' plans for 2027 and beyond.

NYM - Carson Benge 2-run HR (10)



📏 406 ft | 💨 103.8 mph | 📐 32°

⚾️ 90.8 mph four-seam fastball (TOR - LHP Patrick Corbin)

🏟️ Out in 28/30 parks (❌ COL, PIT)



NYM (2) @ TOR (9)

🔺 8th#LGM pic.twitter.com/N2fT855V76 — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) July 1, 2026

With these two and MVP candidate Juan Soto, the Mets' outfield appears to be set for the foreseeable future. Soto is a mainstay in the top third of the Mets' lineup, but recent changes from interim skipper Andy Green have shuffled around the rookie duo.

With lineup changes underway in Queens, Ewing and Benge are at the heart of the Mets' new construction. What could a move to the leadoff spot mean for Ewing, and a slide down to the five-hole mean for Benge?

Mets are giving AJ Ewing and Carson Benge plenty of room to succeed

Looking first at Ewing, a move to the leadoff spot felt like the most logical shift that the Mets could have made. The Mets' starting center fielder entered Saturday with a .346 on-base percentage through his first 48 games, which is the second-best mark among Mets who have been active as long as Ewing has.

Ewing has grown into some power in recent weeks, which could help him find the gap more and continuously be on base ahead of the Mets' 2-5 slots in the lineup. He has also been more aggressive on the base paths than Benge, with eight stolen bases to Benge's 11, doing so in 35 fewer games than his right fielder.

A.J. Ewing has taken his game to new heights lately, and the Mets have to be loving that. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Benge, his on-base percentage since the beginning of May is practically identical to Ewing's, but he has been good for more power. Since the start of May, Benge's slugging percentage sits at .448, driven by eight homers, nine doubles, and a pair of triples. He also has four more RBI as well, and now finds himself in a prime RBI spot in the lineup since Ewing's debut.

The Mets have run with the two-through-four of Soto, Bo Bichette, and Francisco Lindor in that order, which puts Benge in the perfect spot to clean up from the three great bats in front of him. With the Mets' big three now all healthy, Benge should see a great many at-bats with runners in scoring position, which could pair well with his solid power over the past few months.

Ultimately, these changes profile great for the Mets' two rookies, and should help both of them put their names firmly in the NL Rookie of the Year Award this summer. For the 2027 outlook, this helps the Mets determine the extent to which they can count on two pieces who have the potential to become franchise cornerstones.