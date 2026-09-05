Why I'm Not Buying the Soto Position Change Hype Despite Nick Morabito's Emergence

Nick Morabito is just one of many players trying to prove that he deserves a full-time role for the Mets in 2027. He certainly flashed glimpses of what he could offer this team during an all-action outing in Wednesday night's win against the Rays.

Entering the game as a pinch-runner in the sixth inning, Morabito went on to record his first career MLB hit with a bases-clearing double in the seventh. He added a single in the ninth, while also making a superb diving grab in left field.

Morabito's breakout game, coupled with his high-end skill set, has got many Mets fans dreaming of a dynamic outfield featuring Morabito, Carson Benge, and A.J. Ewing in 2027. However, despite all of the hype, I'm not convinced that Morabito's ascension will mean a position change for Juan Soto anytime soon.

Juan Soto likely won't stop playing the outfield in 2027 despite Nick Morabito's emergence

As fun as it would be to watch young studs Benge, Ewing, and Morabito all play the outfield at the same time, I don't think we should be expecting that to be a regular thing for next season, at the very least. While it is very likely that Morabito could make the 2027 roster as the team's fourth outfielder and get plenty of reps in the outfield, I see no clear signs yet that would indicate a change of position for Soto.

While I believe Soto will end up moving over to first base at some point before his contract is up, I don't think it will be in 2027. Firstly, the Mets themselves clearly aren't willing to give up on him as an outfielder just yet. They moved him from right to left last offseason, and there has been some payoff to that move, even if it is somewhat incremental. As of Friday afternoon, he owned a minus-2 outs above average this year, according to Baseball Savant, which is an improvement on the minus-12 outs above average he posted in 2025.

More importantly, Soto himself has spoken of his desire to stick in the outfield for now.

Given just how important he is to this franchise, I can't see the five-time All-Star being forced to move positions against his will, even if moving over to first base does make sense in the bigger picture. I think it is more likely the front office will stick with Jared Young at first base for next year, keep Soto in left field, and have Morabito as a fourth outfielder and important role player. Soto's standing means that, ultimately, he will play left field as long as he wants.

Plus, before the Mets commit to moving Soto away from the outfield, they will need to see a lot more from Morabito first. While the rookie is a plus defender with elite speed, he has to prove that he can hit consistently at the Major League level before he can become the team's everyday starting left fielder. If he can hit at a decent level in 2027, then maybe the front office would consider converting Soto into a first baseman for the following season.

Overall, while it is possible that Soto gets more time as a DH in 2027, I still firmly believe that he will be the Mets' starting left fielder on Opening Day next year, no matter what Morabito does this month and in spring training.

What happens after that is anyone's guess, but for now, don't get used to the idea of Soto not playing the outfield.

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