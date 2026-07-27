Why Mets Need to Consider Trading Francisco Alvarez

The trade deadline is a week away, and the New York Mets have a few intriguing decisions to make. While Freddy Peralta and Luke Weaver represent some of their more complicated calls, the team's catching duo is also starting to weigh into David Stearns' deadline calculus.

Most of the conversation has centered on Francisco Alvarez, who is the Mets' No. 1 catcher at age 24. Alvarez has had a solid offensive year, batting .260 with 12 home runs, 26 RBI and a .781 OPS in 70 games.

Advanced metrics, however, aren't kind to Alvarez. Despite his strong offensive performance, Alvarez's OPS+ (which weighs how much better you are in that department compared to the rest of the league) is 106, meaning he is only just above a league-average performance of 100.

Defensive slippage has also been an issue for Alvarez, who has generated just 0.6 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) despite being one of the Mets' best offensive players not named Juan Soto. Backup Luis Torrens, who has an OPS of just .604 on the year, has generated 1.3 WAR in 64 games thanks to his game-changing defensive ability behind the dish.

The Mets recently extended Torrens for two years and can live with his offense if they supplement other areas in their lineup. One of the best vehicles to explore significant roster upgrades would be Alvarez, who still has three years of club control remaining after this season and may have the potential to land a haul in a trade market desperate for catching help.

Mets should listen to Francisco Alvarez trade offers following Nats-Red Sox deal

The calculus with Alvarez may have changed on Saturday night when the Washington Nationals completed a stunning trade with the Boston Red Sox. Washington sent Curtis Mead, a former top prospect they got essentially for free from the Chicago White Sox in the offseason, to the Red Sox in exchange for young lefty Connelly Early.

BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are trading left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2026

Mead has had a good year, batting .254 with 17 homers and 48 RBI with an .852 OPS, but this is a significant jump in performance from a player who had underachieved early in his career. The fact that Washington was able to turn a good half from Mead into a pitcher who started in the Wild Card series for Boston last season is evidence that the Mets may have a significant asset to move in Alvarez.

To be clear, the Mets shouldn't move on from a 24-year-old catcher for a collection of prospects. If the goal is to land talent in other areas of the roster that can help them win in 2027, Alvarez may represent the best chance to do that.

Let's use the Minnesota Twins as an example here since they will likely move Ryan Jeffers before the deadline. While the Twins do have Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson as a serviceable platoon there, the Mets could see if they would have interest in Alvarez as a piece in a potential trade for ace Joe Ryan.

Ryan is a free agent after next season, meaning the Mets would have an ace on board with the potential to extend his contract this winter. That move would also mean the Mets could use some of their prospect capital to call the Baltimore Orioles for a potential Adley Rutschman trade to be their new starting catcher.

Rutschman, like Ryan, can be a free agent after next season and may not be a priority for the Orioles to keep since they have a younger catcher in Samuel Basallo on a long-term deal. Having Ryan and Rutschman on the team instead of Alvarez could make the Mets better in 2027 than simply holding onto Alvarez, especially if a team in desperate need of a catcher is willing to overpay in a deal.

With Hunter Goodman unlikely to move at this deadline, Alvarez could be the second-best catcher on the board after Jeffers. If the price is right and the Mets can make a significant upgrade to another area of their roster, they would be irresponsible not to consider trading Alvarez.