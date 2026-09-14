Nationals Not Closing Door on Using Riley Cornelio in Crucial Role Next Season

With the 2027 campaign winding to a close, the Washington Nationals are assessing everything.

As they try to push the right buttons this upcoming offseason when it comes to marquee possible free agency signings or making headlining trades, it's crucial for the decision makers to understand what they currently have on their hands.

Right now, there is no bigger mystery than how the Nationals are going to field a competent pitching staff. Their bullpen was the worst in the majors last year, and they followed that up by setting the MLB record for most blown saves in a season. Because of that, all things are on the table when it comes to how they unit is going to look ahead of Opening Day.

And based on what manager Blake Butera said, that could include right-hander Riley Cornelio joining the starting rotation.

Nationals Might Use Riley Cornelio as Starter Going Forward

Washington Nationals pitcher Riley Cornelio | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 26-year-old made his major league debut earlier this season, but it was as a long reliever. Washington believed that would be the best role for him in the MLB, so they moved him into the bullpen this minor league campaign after he came up the ranks as a starter.

Cornelio struggled when he pitched in The Show. His control, which had been exceptional with Triple-A Rochester, was nonexistent with the Nationals. That forced Washington to send him back down to the farm multiple times, and it seemed like the righty just might not have what it takes to pitch in the bigs on a consistent basis.

However, that has changed in September. The Nationals, who are in full-on evaluation mode, experimented with having Cornelio open games. And in his last two outings, he has shined with a scoreless five innings of work where he's allowed just one hit, struck out eight and walked one.

Washington is now rethinking what Cornelio might be in the majors, and he could return to the starting rotation for the 2027 campaign depending on what happens this winter and during spring training.

"I wouldn't close the door on that," Butera said, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, when asked if Cornelio could move into the rotation. "I think up here he's still trying to navigate what that looks like. The more sample size we can get of him doing a couple different roles, the more clarity I think we can give him. But yeah, I wouldn't close the door on it."

Right now, only ace Cade Cavalli has locked up a definite spot in the starting rotation. In my estimation, left-hander Andrew Alvarez has done enough to be penciled into the starting five, as well. Connelly Early, if healthy, likely will join that duo. So that leaves two remaining spots, which Cornelio could find himself fighting for if he continues to perform well as an opener whenever he's called upon for the remainder of the year.