The Washington Nationals are trying to figure out what they are going to do with their pitching staff heading into the 2027 season.

If they are going to bring in a high-profile arm, that likely will come via a trade. According to reports, the Nationals' ownership group doesn't seem keen on handing out expensive, long-term contracts this winter, so signing a notable starter or reliever doesn't seem probable.

However, there are some interesting internal candidates who could have a role next year. And per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), someone who could make the 2027 Opening Day roster is top prospect Jarlin Susana.

Jarlin Susana Has 'Outside Chance' of Making Opening Day Roster

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If all goes well this winter, top prospect Jarlin Susana could have an outside chance to earn a spot in Washington's Opening Day rotation," the insider reported.

Susana is coming off an impressive showing out in the desert where he was named the 2026 Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year. He flashed his elite stuff with his dominant tripe-digit fastball and electric off-speed pitches. And while he still had his patented command issues, he was a clear standout in the AFL.

How seriously the 22-year-old pushes for an Opening Day roster spot will be determined by what takes place this winter. Susana was limited to only 20 1/3 innings in the 2026 campaign because he was on the shelf due to lat surgery he underwent last offseason. That means he'll have to stay healthy and continue to progress during winter workouts leading into spring training if he's going to seriously get a look at earning a rotation spot.

What also stands out about Nusbuam's report is the "rotation" aspect of it all.

Many evaluators believe Susana will have to transition into the bullpen at some point during his career, but the Nationals have been steadfast on their belief that he is a starting pitcher in the majors. With that in mind, Washington likely will slow play Susana's bump up to The Show until they are certain he is ready to be a starter at that level, which could also have an impact on how they assess the top prospect next spring when putting together their Opening Day roster plans.

Still, the fact that Susana is even being thought of for a rotation spot to begin 2027 is telling. There is no doubt that he has a massive ceiling, so if he can put everything together, the Nationals could have one of the best young pitchers on their hands for years to come.