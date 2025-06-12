Baltimore Orioles Former Top Outfield Prospect Could Make NL All-Star Team
The Baltimore Orioles' 2025 MLB regular season has not gone according to plan, as they are the most disappointing team in baseball.
They are in last place in the American League East, more than a dozen games behind the first-place New York Yankees.
There are several reasons why the team has struggled this year, including the struggles of their starting pitching staff and their offensive core just not performing up to expectations.
One of the moves they have made in the last year that hasn’t worked out in their favor was a trade with the Miami Marlins ahead of the MLB trade deadline in 2024.
Looking for pitching help, the Orioles acquired Trevor Rogers in exchange for Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers.
Rogers made four starts for Baltimore before being demoted to Triple-A because he struggled so much. He did show his potential this year in a spot start, throwing 6.1 shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox as the extra player for a doubleheader.
While this is a deal that could still pan out for the Orioles down the line, it is one they almost certainly regret pulling the trigger on with how well Stowers is performing.
He has been predicted by David Schoenfield of ESPN to make the National League All-Star team as the lone representative for the Marlins.
Stowers was selected as one of four backup outfielders along with Juan Soto of the New York Mets, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs.
It is an honor that the talented Miami slugger earned with his stellar all-around production to this point.
He has produced a .274/.342/.470 slash line with 10 home runs, eight doubles, two triples and 33 RBI with a 122 OPS+.
Stowers leads Miami in home runs, RBI and OPS+ amongst qualified hitters.
Despite some underwhelming chase and strikeout numbers, he is putting up some elite metrics across his Baseball Savant page.
Baltimore certainly wishes it had some of that production in their outfield, where several of their former top prospects and biggest free agent acquisitions this past winter have fallen flat.
